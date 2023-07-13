The Chester County Commerce Center (C4) is pre-leasing Building 1, which offers up to 676,000 sq. ft. cross-dock facility with 36'-40' ceilings. C4 is located at the Exit 65 interchange of I-77 along the Hwy 9 industrial corridor with an existing traffic signal, which makes this a terrific opportunity for light manufacturing and logistics. The property is owned by the Mackenzie Investment Group.
Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long said in an update to county leaders in April of this year, “The county has just finished establishing the incentives for the Mackenzie Investment Group for the 109-acre business park located near McDonald’s and Giti Tire.
“They are actively marketing the first two buildings: the biggest will be 676,00 sq. ft. 36-40 ft. ceilings and the smaller one will be almost 400,00 sq. ft.
“We don’t have any of that kind of modern, big box industrial flex space in the county, so this will be the first to create that project type. If it’s successful, I’m sure we will have more,” said Long.
Mackenzie first announced the development of the Logistics Center (now known as the Chester County Commerce Center – C4 for short) in May of 2022.
At the time, Chester County Economic Development Project Manager Kris Phillips said, “The Interstate Business Park site has been a focus of ours because we believed that is an ideal location for this type of flex product,” said Chester County Economic Development project manager (now Assistant Economic Development Director) Kris Phillips. “With its location fronting I-77, being part of the Charlotte region, and less than an hour from Columbia, it is perfect for a business park. MacKenzie Investment Group has had a lot of success with this type of development in other markets along the east coast, and we look forward to seeing their success continue in Chester County.”