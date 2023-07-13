C4 Building 1

A picture of what the outside of the Building 1 at C4 looks like. The property is ready for a tenant.

 Provided

The Chester County Commerce Center (C4) is pre-leasing Building 1, which offers up to 676,000 sq. ft. cross-dock facility with 36'-40' ceilings. C4 is located at the Exit 65 interchange of I-77 along the Hwy 9 industrial corridor with an existing traffic signal, which makes this a terrific opportunity for light manufacturing and logistics. The property is owned by the Mackenzie Investment Group.

Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long said in an update to county leaders in April of this year, “The county has just finished establishing the incentives for the Mackenzie Investment Group for the 109-acre business park located near McDonald’s and Giti Tire.