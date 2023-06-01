Chester County School District is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2023 -2024 school year. Section 104(a) of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 amended section 11(a)(1) of the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act (42 U.S.C. 1759a(a)(1)) (the law) to provide an alternative to household applications for free and reduced-price meals in local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools with increased levels of low-income students.

This alternative is referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision.

