BLUE RIDGE, Va. — Carolyn S. Adams, age 75, formerly of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away early August 25, 2023, at Woodhaven Nursing Home, Blue Ridge, Virginia.
Her parents, John and Janie Adams, longtime residents of Chester, South Carolina, and her brother, Larry Adams, preceded her in death.
Carol graduated from Chester High School in 1966, the University of South Carolina in 1970 with a major in Psychology. She worked with the Head Start program in Orangeburg, South Carolina prior to continuing her education at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina; receiving a master’s degree and additional certification at the Southwest Institute for Group and Family Therapy, Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Carol is survived by her sister, Donna Page of Salem, Virginia; sister-in-law, Virginia Adams of San Angelo, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
Carol lived most of her adult life in Columbia, South Carolina, where she worked as a counselor at Lexington Richland Alcohol Drug Abuse Control, leading small group sessions helping those struggling with addiction.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Carolyn’s love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, VA 24090.