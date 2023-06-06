If there is one word that aptly describes the Great Falls High School graduating class of 2023, it would be “resilient.” Sometimes Principal Dr. Jamal Sanders had to demonstrate that quality too.
“When I first started here, (student) Erica (Sanders) told me, ‘just because our last name is the same don’t mean we’re family,’” Dr. Sanders recalled with a laugh.
A class that dealt with a pandemic, personal losses and others challenges nevertheless rose to the occasion, with a graduation rate of nearly 95 percent. More than three-quarters of the class is headed to college, others are going to the military and the 52 students that walked the stage last Wednesday were offered $3.1 million in post-graduate scholarships.
Salutatorian at Josten’s Senior of the Year award winner Jordan Holmes had a story that typified his class. He transferred to Great Falls as a freshman and said he didn’t really know a lot of his classmates. He still really didn’t know everyone walking the halls around him until classmate Kirsten Dash was tragically killed last year. Like most of his classmates, he said he was stunned. It made him realize the importance of relationships, though.
“I felt like I must develop closer friendships with all of you,” he said.
He had some personal strife to deal with. Holmes is a gifted athlete that starred in both football and basketball and he assumed he would sign to play one sport or the other in college. He likely would have, but after being moved to quarterback last year, on the second play of the second game of the year, Holmes suffered a devastating knee injury.
“I didn’t want to believe it,” he said.
With torn knee ligaments, Holmes (who said he was being hardheaded) attempted to play basketball. He reinjured the knee, which was painful both physically and mentally. However, he said some good came out of it.
“It allowed me to sit and reflect,” he said.
Obviously, Holmes also demonstrated excellence in terms of academics as well. He thanked he family for teaching him to always bet on himself and to finish anything he starts. He ended with some advice for his fellow classmates and students coming up behind him.
“Be allergic to mediocrity,” he said.
Valedictorian Valerie Harrison gave a short, inspiring address. She quoted her favorite writer, Edgar Allan Poe in reminding her class that “a wise man hears one word and understands two.”
At the conclusion, the graduates turned their tassels, tossed their mortarboards in the air and exited their alma mater to begin the next stage of their life. They walked away armed with intelligence, togetherness and, of course, resilience.