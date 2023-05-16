Chester County will be well-represented when the state track meet commences later this week.
Athletes from all three local high schools earned a spot in the state meet in a variety of events. From Great Falls, Don’Nashia Caldwell punched her ticket with a fourth-place finish at the Class A upperstate meet in the shot put. The Red Devils not only got a qualifier for state, they got an upperstate champion in the girls discus throw with Catlin Edwards besting the field. Simond Thompson finished ninth in the boys 400 meter dash to earn a spot at state. Aaden Fair came in ninth in the 800 meter dash and Jarod Lockhart finished 11th in the same event.
Chester High School had a qualifier in the boys javelin throw. Jaylan Moss won the upperstate title in the event with a throw of 165.11’. DJ Stevenson also qualified for the event.
From Lewisville, qualifiers included Harmony Evans (girls 100 meters), Zakaria Gilcrease (girls 200 meters), Jordan Strong (boys long jump), R.J. Harris (boys triple jump) and Ethan Shipman (shot put). Two boys relay teams also qualified for state, including Strong, K.J. Davis, Zach Rogers and De’Adrian Robinson in the boys 4x100 relay. Harris, R.J. Boulware, Denari Garcie, Devaughn Garcia and Christian Brunet qualified in the boys 4x400 meter relays.
The state meet starts this Thursday at Lower Richland High School.