Chester County will be well-represented when the state track meet commences later this week.

Athletes from all three local high schools earned a spot in the state meet in a variety of events. From Great Falls, Don’Nashia Caldwell punched her ticket with a fourth-place finish at the Class A upperstate meet in the shot put. The Red Devils not only got a qualifier for state, they got an upperstate champion in the girls discus throw with Catlin Edwards besting the field. Simond Thompson finished ninth in the boys 400 meter dash to earn a spot at state. Aaden Fair came in ninth in the 800 meter dash and Jarod Lockhart finished 11th in the same event.

