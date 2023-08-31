Kick-off event at Cotton Hills Farm
The second cohort of LEADing Chester County participants celebrated the start of this county-wide leadership program sponsored by the Chester County Chamber of Commerce at a kick-off event held at Cotton Hills Farm recently.
The LEADing participants will make several field trip visits in Chester County during the program, learning about the inner workings of the county from government to the school district, critical utilities that serve the county and some of the local industries.
Chamber President Brooke Clinton commented in an email, “LEADing Chester County (Leading through Education, Action & Dedication) is an eight-month leadership program for anyone who wants to improve his/her leadership skills while learning more about the workings of Chester County (government, education, business & industry, healthcare, history, agriculture, tourism, etc.)
“LEADing CC kicked off recently with a "get to know you" event for participants. Dr. Michelle Evans from Katawba Valley Land Trust led the group through several activities designed to help class members learn each other's names and interests. Cotton Hills Farm in Lowrys hosted the fun day, which included a tour of the farm and presentations from farm owners Jeff, J.E.B and Pete Wilson on the importance and impact of agriculture in Chester County.
“LEADing CC's first official class is September 13th and will include a presentation and lunch at Spratt Savings Bank, a tour of the Chester County Career Center, and a visit to York Technical College's Chester Center.”