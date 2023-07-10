Swiftwater Rescue team trains

Pictured is the Chester County Swiftwater Rescue team during training.

At approximately 9:43 AM on Thursday 7/6/2023, the Chester Swiftwater Team and other county responders were alerted that two people were missing on the Catawba River near Great Falls.

The Lancaster County Swiftwater Team and other emergency services were also alerted. Upon arrival, they were told that on Wednesday afternoon around 6:00 PM, two females and one young male were tubing near the entrance to the Long Bypass. Tubing is highly discouraged by safety officials in this section of the Catawba River due to the rapid currents and large obstacles like rocks and trees. The trio got into some strong currents and were taken downstream. The young male was thrown off the tube and held on to a tree. The two females were washed onto Mountain Island.