At approximately 9:43 AM on Thursday 7/6/2023, the Chester Swiftwater Team and other county responders were alerted that two people were missing on the Catawba River near Great Falls.
The Lancaster County Swiftwater Team and other emergency services were also alerted. Upon arrival, they were told that on Wednesday afternoon around 6:00 PM, two females and one young male were tubing near the entrance to the Long Bypass. Tubing is highly discouraged by safety officials in this section of the Catawba River due to the rapid currents and large obstacles like rocks and trees. The trio got into some strong currents and were taken downstream. The young male was thrown off the tube and held on to a tree. The two females were washed onto Mountain Island.
After a long night of holding on to limbs of trees, the young male made his way along the bank to an area where he was able to get help.
With this information, the multi-county teams launched two drones to begin the search as they readied their boats. Within a short time, one of the drones spotted the tubes beached on the Island. Rescue boats were deployed and as they neared the tubes, they could hear yelling coming from one of the females. The boat crew landed near the tubes and rescuers found the two females who had climbed up on to of the island.
After an initial survey for injuries, the two females were taken to an awaiting EMS unit from Lancaster County. It was reported that one of the females was transported to MUSC Lancaster and the other female and the young male were checked and released.
Ed Darby, Chester County Emergency Management Director, added, “The entire rescue took less than an hour from the initial notification. This was a great team effort from all responders from Chester and Lancaster County. It is important that people enjoying the river have the correct equipment and experience. The river can be a dangerous place if you are not prepared. No one should ever enter the river without a life jacket.“
Agencies responding were Chester County Swiftwater Team, Chester County Fire, Chester County Emergency Management, Great Falls Fire, Fort Lawn Fire, Chester County EMS, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster County Swiftwater Team, Lancaster County Fire, Lancaster County Emergency Management and Lancaster County EMS.