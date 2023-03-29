Dear Friends and Neighbors,

In January the House Republican Caucus outlined our agenda for the 2023-2024 Legislative session, which focused on five main pillars: bolstering statewide economic development, reforming education, limiting government through fiscal discipline, increasing personal freedom and conservative values, and prioritizing public safety and making law and order a top priority.

I’m here to serve you. If you have questions about the legislative session, or any other matter, please call me any time at 803-323-8146 or email randy@randyligonforstatehouse.com.

