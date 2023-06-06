Generally speaking, it is best for rules to be hard, fast and unchanging. When the rules regard how things are done in your own house, however, they can obviously be subject to change.
Chester County Council has put a lot of time and effort into crafting developer’s fees. Essentially, developer’s fees are very similar to impact fees, but they come with much more leeway in terms of how funds are spent. There is obviously a benefit to Chester County when new homes are built. For one, it means new residents shopping locally and otherwise contributing, but also paying property taxes on those homes. There is a fairly large financial impact on the County when a new development comes online too, though. Roads and sewers are impacted, schools suddenly get an influx of new students and there are new demands on fire and law enforcement. For those reasons, developer’s fees make good sense. There is something symbolic about them too. If a developer is willing to pay a per-unit fee, it demonstrates they are really committed to the County and believe in investing in it. They aren’t just throwing up houses here because it is cheap to do so.
Councilman Pete Wilson mentioned in his post-meeting recap on social media (following Monday meeting of Chester County Council) the idea that the fees could be altered in special circumstances. If developers are willing to go into areas that are not hotbeds of growth or are willing to rework existing properties instead of building new ones, developer’s fees could potentially be lessened.
On one hand, we are generally in favor of existing rules being enforced evenly and without exception. However, this is a case where making an exception could work to the greater good of the entire county. If someone is willing to go into an area with less infrastructure and with less immediate, right now demand for housing and make a significant investment, perhaps it makes sense to give them a bit of a break on fees. Overall size of a development might need to be considered as well. It is the same way that some industries getting different deals than others for locating in an area, often depending on financial commitment and potential job creation.
The general idea behind developer’s fees should not be compromised, but the specifics can be, if it is in the best interest of Chester County.