Generally speaking, it is best for rules to be hard, fast and unchanging. When the rules regard how things are done in your own house, however, they can obviously be subject to change.

Chester County Council has put a lot of time and effort into crafting developer’s fees. Essentially, developer’s fees are very similar to impact fees, but they come with much more leeway in terms of how funds are spent. There is obviously a benefit to Chester County when new homes are built. For one, it means new residents shopping locally and otherwise contributing, but also paying property taxes on those homes. There is a fairly large financial impact on the County when a new development comes online too, though. Roads and sewers are impacted, schools suddenly get an influx of new students and there are new demands on fire and law enforcement. For those reasons, developer’s fees make good sense. There is something symbolic about them too. If a developer is willing to pay a per-unit fee, it demonstrates they are really committed to the County and believe in investing in it. They aren’t just throwing up houses here because it is cheap to do so.