Death Notice
Mr. Bob Jeter, 63
CHESTER — Mr. Bob Jeter, 63, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.