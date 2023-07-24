The Great Falls Serendipity Club along with Gladden-Hudson Realty and Sallie and Sonny Hudson joined together to add a bit of color and excitement to down Great Falls.
The Great Falls Serendipity Club along with Gladden Hudson Realty, Sallie and Sonny Hudson worked together to have a mural painted on the side of the building that depicts some of the aspects of Great Falls. The mural is on the side of the building at the corner of Underwood Ave. and Dearborn Street, where Gladden Hudson Realty and Great Falls Tax Service is located.
The Serendipity Club held various projects working towards giving back to the community and chose to help cover part of the cost of the mural. It is a joint venture between Gladden Hudson Realty, Great Falls Tax Service, Sallie and Sonny Hudson and Great Falls Serendipity Club. A committee worked for several months to come up with the ideal picture, but due to construction in the Flopeye area, the mural was put off until construction was complete.
Artist Colt Shirley was chosen to do the mural. After viewing his work on other projects, the group felt he was the right choice to do it. The Committee met with him and came up with the design.
Members of the Serendipity club were very pleased when the mural was completed.