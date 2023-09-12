Linda Robinson’s family was able to speak their piece to her killer on Monday…and so was Judge Brian Gibbons.
Before Amber Nicole Harris was sentenced for Robinson’s carjacking and killing, family members addressed the court, making passionate pleas as they asked for the maximum sentence for her crimes.
Linda Robinson’s daughter, Angela said he mother was “an amazing mom, the kind you read about in books,” who endured several losses in her family, and raised more than one child, one to get them out of an abusive relationship.
“We never had just a family dinner, we always were cooking for and feeding a small army of people that my mother was looking after — she was a mother figure to many children and to all our family,” she said.
She said Robinson often looked after the grandkids so Angela and her husband could work extra hours at their jobs to provide for the family.
“On August 2, we realized she was missing. A few hours later, we learned she was dead. Not only dead, but murdered. Her youngest grandchild’s birthday was just a few days after her funeral,” Angela said.
The family has endured more tragedy, and Angela told the court when those tragedies hit, “all I wanted to do was talk to my mom.” Her voice broke as she described how she sits in the middle of the floor and listens to the last voicemail from Linda Robinson just to hear her voice.
“I have not been able to sleep a full night since these monsters did this...A husband lost his wife, children lost their mother and six grandchildren lost their grandmother, their Moo-Moo,” she told Judge Gibbons.
The family has also lost their sense of justice, since they believe if Harris had been imprisoned on the parole violation, she would not have been free to kill Linda Robinson.
“The justice system failed my mom because Amber Harris was able to walk free on that charge,” Angela Robinson said. She asked for the maximum punishment for the crimes Harris committed.
Linda Robinson’s husband of 50 years Vernon Robinson spoke next. He said his wife always tried to help anyone in need, and “she ended up in her grave trying to help somebody.”
Linda’s son Dale Robinson pointed to his father. “They killed my momma, but they killed him the same as they killed her — he used to hunt and fish all the time: now all he does is sit in his house and grieve.
“I hope Amber Harris never sees the daylight,” he said, also asking the court to impose the maximum penalty.
Christina Robinson said her mother-in-law was more like her mother, and she was the mom to all the members of her family. She said 99 times out of 100, her grand-daughter was usually in the van with Linda when she went somewhere.
“Her grandkids were her world. It breaks my heart she couldn’t be there for my daughter’s first day in kindergarten — it’s hard to explain to her why her grandmother isn’t there and won’t be coming back.
“I ask the court for the maximum sentence — the disruption to our family means we’re going to be paying for this the whole time, too.”
Defense attorney Tracy Racine told the court that Amber Harris had a terrible life, with many tragedies in it. She started using drugs at age 14 and had her first child at age 16; she turned to drugs as she lost her second baby’s father, beginning with marijuana and going on to heroin and cocaine, finally using meth and fentanyl that took her into what Racine described as a “downward spiral in her life.” She went to drug classes for two months, Racine said, but the addiction was too strong for her. She has been clean for two years, Racine said.
“Amber knows what she did was wrong; she knows the family is hurting, and she knows that she caused that pain.”
She said Harris was “speedballing” the day of the incident, taking a combination of heroin, cocaine and meth, which sent her into highs and lows the day of the killing. She said that Linda Robinson offered to take her to her probation appointment, then when Linda said she needed to go back home first, “she panicked, a confrontation occurred and she hit Linda Robinson in the back of the head with the board.”
Racine said her client had no clue that after she dumped her out of the van, that Linda Robinson was hanging on the side of the vehicle when she drove off.
Racine said her client has tried to turn her life around and a lady who runs a prison ministry was in the courtroom prepared to tell the court that she had seen a change in Harris.
“Amber Harris has asked God for forgiveness,” Racine said, “she knows she’s going to prison for a long time. She is truly remorseful for everything that happened and she asks for leniency.”
Judge Gibbons gave Amber a chance to speak, and she apologized to the family and said she was sorry for the pain she caused. Harris has already served 770 days in custody.
Judge Gibbons deliberated in his chambers for a few minutes, getting his thoughts together before he passed sentence.
When he returned, Gibbons prefaced his remarks by saying he wasn’t the type of judge to sit on the bench and preach at people, but “I think it’s important for the family to hear what I have to say: I’ve been doing this job for a long time, and I hear more awful things that happened to good people than I can bear to share...I know people like Linda Robinson; I’m kin to people like Linda Robinson. I can’t imagine what you are all going through. I am a man of faith, and dealing with the tragedy that I deal with I’m always asking the question, as perhaps you are, why did this happen to a good person like your momma?
“I think of the letter of Paul to the Romans: ‘And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose,’ and I think of Romans 5:3-5: ‘Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.’
“Hope does not put us to shame: that’s the only thing that keeps me sane, with this job that I do,” Judge Gibbons said.
“On behalf of the justice system, which is me, because I’m the one up here with this robe on, I apologize. Being the victim of a crime can be unfair — our justice system requires me to balance vengeance for the victims versus mercy and compassion for the criminal defendants...”
To Amber Harris he said, “All the excuses you have made about your life and the life you have led up to this point were choices that you made, but that still doesn’t explain why you did what you did. You took the life, the centerpiece, from this family
“I have no sympathy or no mercy for you; the only redeeming point is that by pleading guilty, you spared this family the pain of a trial. I sentence you to the maximum sentence allowed on the charge of carjacking with the result of great bodily injury, and a consecutive 30 years on the charge of voluntary manslaughter. God have mercy on your soul.”