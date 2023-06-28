Dear Friends and Neighbors,
Last week was likely the last S.C. House session until we reconvene in January 2024. As the first year of the 2023-2024 legislative session comes to a close, I am thrilled to share our accomplishments in GETTING THINGS DONE.
At the beginning of this year, we set an ambitious, 5-pillar conservative agenda that included improving statewide job growth, reforming our education system, implementing fiscal discipline, improving rural healthcare, and prioritizing public safety.
I am confident that we have made significant strides towards a brighter future for South Carolina and its citizens. Here are a few highlights:
2023 House Legislative Accomplishments
Improving Rural Healthcare — Signed into Law
The Certificate of Need requirement that prohibits healthcare providers from building new facilities or expanding services has been repealed! This will allow for more options in healthcare with less cost to patients.
Protecting Life — Signed into Law
We passed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act that will protect life beginning with the first heartbeat and ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected. The bill will end South Carolina’s status as an abortion destination state. We will keep working to protect the most vulnerable among us!
Promoting Jobs & Workforce Development — Signed into Law
The Statewide Education and Workforce Development Act streamlines the State’s workforce development efforts through the Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW). By improving efficiencies and achieving a more coordinated approach in the workforce and education pipeline, we will be able to prepare future generations for their career paths.
Banning CRT — Passed by the House
Critical Race Theory has no place in our classrooms. The Transparency and Integrity in Education Act will prevent the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools and ensure students learn a broad scope of history without being indoctrinated through a liberal lens.
Expanding School Choice — Signed into Law
The Education Scholarship Trust Fund will provide eligible elementary and secondary students with scholarships to cover education expenses at the school of their choice. This is a critical step to create a more equitable education system in South Carolina, empowering parents to make the best educational choice for their children.
Constitutional Carry — Passed by the House
The Second Amendment Preservation Act, ensures that South Carolinians have the right to carry firearms openly or concealed with limited restrictions and imposes tough penalties on felons who unlawfully carry firearms.
Other Important Legislation — Laws Signed by the Governor
Bringing Jobs to Our State — Scout Motors will open a plant in the Midlands bringing an economic impact of $15 billion by 2029 and will bring more than 5,000 new, high-paying jobs to SC.
Restructuring DHEC — Modernizes and streamlines this government agency to make it more efficient.
Penalizing Fentanyl Trafficking — Creates a criminal offense and increased penalties for trafficking fentanyl.
Paid Family Leave — Allows teachers who become new parents — either upon the birth or adoption of a child — six weeks paid leave, which is the same leave available to other state employees.
Ending the Revolving Door for Criminals — Enhances sentencing for a convicted criminal who commits additional crimes while out on bond.
Bills Passed by the House
Expanding School Choice with Open Enrollment — Allows students to attend a public school outside of their zip code in order to best fit their education needs.
Banning ESG — Ensures the State’s pension system must invest funds in investment opportunities solely based on maximizing returns with no regard by Environmental-Social-Governance goals.
Increasing Access to Telehealth — Improves access to online healthcare services for all citizens.
2023-2024 State Budget Highlights
Saved $1 Billion in Rainy Day Funds
Invested $590 Million More for Schools
Invested $450 Million More for Roads and Bridges
Raised Pay for Teachers
Increased Funds for Vets and Military Readiness
Raised Pay for Law Enforcement
Raised Pay for State Employees
Funded a School Resource Office for Every School
Froze Tuition Rates at Public Colleges
Increased Funds for Land Conservation
Increased Funds for Mental Health Programs
I’m here to serve you. If you have questions about the legislative session, or any other matter, please call me any time at (803) 323-8146 or email randy@randyligonforstatehouse.com. It is an honor to represent you in the S.C. House!