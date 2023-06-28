Evidence seized

A picture of the evidence seized during the arrest of Xavier Tremayne Cousar Colvin includes several firearms.

 Photo Provided

Around noon on June 27, 2023 Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Stinson Road in the Fort Lawn area of Chester County.

While at the residence, Deputies arrested Xavier Tremayne Cousar Colvin. He was the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation involving the distribution of illegally pressed pills containing Fentanyl.