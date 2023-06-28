Around noon on June 27, 2023 Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Stinson Road in the Fort Lawn area of Chester County.
While at the residence, Deputies arrested Xavier Tremayne Cousar Colvin. He was the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation involving the distribution of illegally pressed pills containing Fentanyl.
Colvin was found to be in possession of approximately 77.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 19 dosage units of suspected ecstacy (mdma), 8.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 84 grams of marijuana, and multiple firearms.
Colvin is accused of these offenses occurring in the presence of and while caring for two juvenile children who were present during the search warrant.
Colvin was arrested and warrants are currently being sought for the following charges:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl 28 Grams or More
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstacy 3rd or Subsequent Offense
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack) 3rd or Subsequent Offense
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana 3rd or Subsequent Offense
- Two Counts of - Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child
- Two Counts of – Possession of a firearm during a Violent Crime
In an effort to address the deadly opioid crisis impacting our State, last week South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed into law several new provisions that require stronger prison sentences for those who are possessing and distributing bulk quantities of fentanyl.
The investigation involving the search warrant yesterday in Fort Lawn has led to this being the first time the new Trafficking Fentanyl laws have been used in Chester County, and possibly the first time they have been used in the State of South Carolina.