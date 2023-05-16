Wagener-Salley pulled off a feat no other team has since the Class A playoffs began…they scored against Lewisville.
The one run wasn’t enough, though, as Lewisville beat the visiting Lady Eagles 11-1 in five innings to open upperstate bracket play on Friday.
The home team took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Savannah Rollins drew a two-out walk, then scored on a double by Alyssa Rollings.
In the second, they added two more runs and again did so with two outs. Sarah Owens drew a leadoff walk and Kylee Waggoner also reached on a free past. Laney Lambert drew a one-out walk to load the bases, the Sydney Rollins delivered a run-scoring single, with a throwing error on the play getting a second run home for a 3-0 lead.
Lewisville scored another run in the third and three in fourth (off run-scoring hits from Sydney Rollins and Rollings). Sydney Rollins drove in two runs with her third hit of the game in the fifth and Lewisville ended the game early on 10-run mercy rule a batter later when a run scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-1.
Wagener-Salley struggled to put the ball in play against Owens, who offered a dominant performance in the circle. She struck out 12 batters in five innings, allowed only one bunt single and a single unearned run.
“Pitching and defense have been huge for us,” said Coach Jerry Thomas. “We’ve been doing the little things right.”
Lewisville got to the upperstate bracket with a 15-0 win over Calhoun Falls Charter and a pair of 10-0 routs of Williston-Elko.