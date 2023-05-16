LEW SCORE

Two Lewisville players score in Friday's win over Wagener-Salley.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

Wagener-Salley pulled off a feat no other team has since the Class A playoffs began…they scored against Lewisville.

The one run wasn’t enough, though, as Lewisville beat the visiting Lady Eagles 11-1 in five innings to open upperstate bracket play on Friday.

