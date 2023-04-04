When you walk into a gas station, you always find things that are considered “impulse buys” prominently featured to grab your eye. You will always see snack chips, lottery tickets are literally right in your face at the cash register…then there are the normal staples of beef jerky, adult beverages and cryptocurrency.
Yes, at many gas stations and convenience stores you can now buy pretend, electronic money. I admit that I am woefully inept when it comes to technology and related matters, so maybe I’m not the best person to speak on this matter. It’s an embarrassing tell that I had to look up the term to even explain to you what it is. According to the magic Google machine, though, cryptocurrency is “a digital currency, which is an alternative form of payment created using encryption algorithms. The use of encryption technologies means that cryptocurrencies function both as a currency and as a virtual accounting system. To use cryptocurrencies, you need a cryptocurrency wallet.”
Yeah, that doesn’t help me much. What I basically get out of that is that to use the pretend, online money, I will also have to buy a pretend online wallet. Apparently, when you buy NFT’s (which is pretend online art), you also need a nonexistent electric wallet. So it’s kind of like a real wallet, where you might put money and pictures…except this one is fake and packed to the brim with fake money and fake pictures. I wonder if I can have a fake bonus card and a fake receipt for cheese fries to complete the newfangled, not-really-a-thing, wwwdotwallet.
If you understand how all this works and find a benefit to it, feel free to laugh at your column-writing hillbilly buddy and go about your day. Even if you do, though, I think you will agree that most folks walking into a gas station aren’t likely doing so with the intention of purchasing cryptocurrency. If you stop to buy gas, you might see a bag of Funyuns and think, “You know, I am kind of hungry, let me grab these.” You might be thirsty and pick up a bottle of water of RC Cola. You might need a lighter, or be out of cigarettes or want a six-pack of beer, so you grab those. I’ve never met a person buying gas or a quart of oil who NEEDS them some cryptocurrency. Nor is something they might see, think about for a second and go, “I have been thinking about getting in on the online, encrypted currency fad.”
Imagine a trucker in a Kenworth pulling logs, or in a Jimmy haulin’ hogs stopping to get gas. He gets out to stretch his legs a bit, having been on the road for a long time and with a long ride still ahead of him. He walks inside to pick up a few things he might need on the rest of his trip.
“OK, I’m going to grab some jerky and a pack of crackers, an energy drunk, some of these weird ‘Truckers Love it’ pills to stay awake and $500 worth of online currency.”
My main question is whether or not the establishments that sell cryptocurrency would actually accept it as a form of payment.
“Let me get $40 on pump number one, two of the $5 scratch-offs and a slice of pepperoni pizza.”
“OK, that will be $52.50.”
“Cool, I’m going to pay for that with the online money I just bought over that at that machine.”
“You’re going to do what now?”
“Yeah, let me whip out my virtual wallet and write you a virtual check.”
“Yeah, well how about I whip your virtual butt, pal.”
Also, are you comfortable investing hard-earned money in cryptocurrency (or turning it into cryptocurrency, if that’s how it works) at a gas station? Maybe you’re into it, but I like to see my money and touch it. When I physically have to hand it over to someone for something, it’s a reminder that I’m giving up something I worked hard for to get a good or service. If it exists only in pretend, online land, it almost seems expendable and worth less to me. It’s more of an idea than tangible thing. I’ll choose to spend my money at the gas station on things that really matter…like potato chips and beef jerky.