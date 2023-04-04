When you walk into a gas station, you always find things that are considered “impulse buys” prominently featured to grab your eye. You will always see snack chips, lottery tickets are literally right in your face at the cash register…then there are the normal staples of beef jerky, adult beverages and cryptocurrency.

Yes, at many gas stations and convenience stores you can now buy pretend, electronic money. I admit that I am woefully inept when it comes to technology and related matters, so maybe I’m not the best person to speak on this matter. It’s an embarrassing tell that I had to look up the term to even explain to you what it is. According to the magic Google machine, though, cryptocurrency is “a digital currency, which is an alternative form of payment created using encryption algorithms. The use of encryption technologies means that cryptocurrencies function both as a currency and as a virtual accounting system. To use cryptocurrencies, you need a cryptocurrency wallet.”

