Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said he was certain there were a lot of coaches in the stands watching his team in Friday’s Chester County Football Jamboree, so he didn’t give them much to look at.
“I think we ran about four plays. We kept it very conservative,” he said.
Still, that was enough for his team to take an 18-6 victory over the Hickory Hawks.
The two teams exchanged punts to start the game, but the Lions put together an 11-play scoring march of their second possession. They actually faced fourth-and-10 at one point on the drive, opted to go for it and ran draw play to running back Damion Fee, who got exactly 10 yards to move the sticks. Eventually, quarterback Ian Grissom hit receiver Dion Brown with a quick screen pass and the multi-sport standout made a pair of defenders miss before going 36 yards for a touchdown.
The next three possessions ended in turnovers, with Lewisville getting an interception and a fumble recovery (by Jakarri Strong), but those were sandwiched around a Lewisville interception. The Lions got back on track the next time they had the ball, though. Grissom bought some time in the pocket with feet before throwing a jump ball towards the end zone. Receiver De’Adrian Robinson went up for the catch over a defender and came down with a touchdown grab.
Fee finished off the scoring, finishing an 84-yard drive for the Lions with a seven-yard run.
The Hawks did score on a 47-yard scoring toss late in the game. Justin Davidson caught a short pass, reversed field, evaded a couple of tacklers and went the distance.
For Boulware, the two quarters of action accomplished what they were supposed to, that being a final tune-up before the start of the regular season.
“Everyone performed well,” Boulware said. “We made a few mistakes on offense that we need to clean up. It was a good half of football defensively. We had a few bad plays defensively but other than that, when we popped the film on, it was not very disappointing.”
Lewisville starts the season this Friday against Oceanside Collegiate at Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium in Charleston.