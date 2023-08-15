LIONS WIN PIC

Jordan Strong keeps a foot in-bounds for a big play against the Hickory Hawks.

 BY BILL MARION

Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said he was certain there were a lot of coaches in the stands watching his team in Friday’s Chester County Football Jamboree, so he didn’t give them much to look at.

“I think we ran about four plays. We kept it very conservative,” he said.