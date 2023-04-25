Torrey Craig is often viewed as a defensive specialist, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a big asset on the offensive end of the court as well.

The Phoenix Suns lead their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers 3-1 and Craig has been a big reason why. Named a surprise starter for game one, he delivered a huge game, scoring 22 points (on 9-of-12 shooting) and four rebounds in 27 minutes. The Suns dropped that opening contest 115-110, but bounced back in a big way.

