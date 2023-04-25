Torrey Craig is often viewed as a defensive specialist, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a big asset on the offensive end of the court as well.
The Phoenix Suns lead their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers 3-1 and Craig has been a big reason why. Named a surprise starter for game one, he delivered a huge game, scoring 22 points (on 9-of-12 shooting) and four rebounds in 27 minutes. The Suns dropped that opening contest 115-110, but bounced back in a big way.
In game two, Craig had 17 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists in 22 minutes as the Suns won 123-109. He had 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 129-124 victory in game three and delivered an eight point, five-rebound performance in a game four win.
Craig has played for the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Suns (two different stints) since first making it to the NBA in 2017.
Being a scorer is nothing new for Craig has he did that at pretty much every stop along the way. He played at Great Falls High School where he was a multi-time all-state player and a Class A player of the year award winner. Craig played collegiately at USC-Upstate and ended up leading the Atlantic Sun Conference in scoring three times in his four years, made all-conference three times and was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year on one occasion. He played his first three professional years abroad, playing in the NBL in Australia and New Zealand and with the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the All-Star Five and a league MVP with various NBL teams and played on a league championship winner.
Game five of the Suns-Clippers series was Tuesday night.