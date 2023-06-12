What started out as an information meeting about the Chester County Sheriff’s Office adoption of the LEAD (Law Enforcement Assailed Diversion) program turned into an intense exchange where the citizens with misgiving about the program peppered Sheriff Max Dorsey and the presenters from the LEAD Support National Bureau in Seattle, WA with questions and expressed their concerns.
Sheriff Dorsey introduced four staff members from the National LEAD Support Bureau: Bureau Director Najja Morris Frazier, Brendan Cox, Director of Policing Strategies and LEAD Practice Advisors Dana Owens and Tiarra Bryant.
Sheriff Dorsey started the discussion with a “30,000-foot view” of the program and the COSSAP (Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program) grant that the LEAD program is a part of. The guest presenters had not even finished their presentation before the citizens opposed to the implementation of this program began voicing their concerns.
As Director Brendan Cox wrapped up his “LEAD 101” overview, a citizen said that although LEAD was started in Seattle, looking at the crime statistics, there was a rise in violent crime and drug addiction.
“LEAD is not done in a vacuum; LEAD does not focus on violent crime, and it depends on what violent crime category you are looking at, and what time period you are looking at,” answered Cox, who has over 20 years in law enforcement, “over the time of the pandemic, we have just gone through a huge difference in crime across the country. When we look at the evaluations of LEAD, it has reduced recidivism for folks that have gotten into LEAD. Not everybody gets into LEAD, some people continue to go through the criminal justice system, based on what their situation is,” he said.
Focusing on Cox’s comments about the pandemic, the speaker continued, “Covid started in 2020 – I believe I saw film in 2019 of Seattle being burned to the ground…I’m not so sure that LEAD was successful to the level you are saying it is.”
Cox responded, “LEAD was not meant to address a two-block area that ultimately was turned into a zone…LEAD is in 85 cities, not just in Seattle,” Cox said, adding it is also in California, to which the citizen responded, “I’ve driven through L.A. and there are miles and miles of people homeless on the streets. Does LEAD address that?”
Cox answered that LEAD is not meant to address homelessness, it is meant to address people who are caught up in the criminal legal system; not everybody who is homeless is caught up in that. LEAD is meant to address folks who are caught up in the criminal legal system due to substance use, mental health, poverty, and homelessness. But not everybody that's homeless is ultimately caught up in the system,” he said.
Morris Frazier stepped into the conversation to explain, “LEAD is not meant to solve all the ills of a community; LEAD is very deep, what LEAD is looking at is the people that have been out there for 10,15, 20 years, who have been to jail a lot of times because of their substance use.
“So if you were to take LEAD clients in any city, and have them compare them to themselves. For the last two years; compare how many times they came to court, how many court dates they missed, how much money was spent on them, how many times they were arrested.
“When you look at that, and you say these 300 people in the LEAD program in this city, if you compare them to themselves the two years before, their health care costs are down by hundreds and hundreds of 1000s of dollars since being in LEAD, the amount of court dates that they've had and how much money they spent in the court system is down by hundreds of thousands of dollars. These LEAD folks compared to themselves for two or three years before to the two or three years after, the their health is increased, their housing has increased, their financial resources have increased their reduction in harm to the community, the arrests have decreased, and the amount of money they spent in the system has decreased.”
She added, “what we’re looking at is not a program that you put into place and it’s a magical brush: it takes everything: So it is what we're looking at is it's not something where you put in a play Is it it's a magical brush, it takes everything. It takes better systems, better services, better housing resources, better treatment opportunities, better education, better parental support, better community programs, better after school programs, it takes a lot to fix a community, it is not going to take one single program to fix everything that's been degraded in our communities,” she said.
“What we're doing is saying, we have these 300 people that have this behavior, and the police, prosecution and judges saw these people all the time. Storefront owners, neighbors had issues with these people all this time. We're going to take them and give them intensive services and see in two or three or four years, if we compare them to the years before, how the impact on the community is reduced.”
Another citizen said she was interested in what could be done for the Chester area to make an impact with this LEAD program.
Another citizen had issues with that the program started in more progressive areas, and seemed to object that the program would displace local law enforcement – she pointed out that last year Chester had a police recruiting problem and not all of the law enforcement officer positions were funded, and this grant funds this program.
“Don’t you think we should support our local police officers? We are South Carolina; we are not California or New York. You’re mentioning really Democratic states (where this program exists) compared to a red state.”
Cox responded the program is in many states, both red and blue, and followed up on the comment about not supporting officers.
“This is not about not supporting officers. This is about giving officers tools that they desperately need to do their job. I was a cop for 23 years. I've trained officers across the country. I've talked to sheriffs and chiefs across the country. At the end of the day, we have asked police officers to address substance use disorders, mental health issues, homelessness, poverty, and we have given them no tools, zero tools. What we're trying to do is give officers a tool to recognize that they've come across somebody - we talked to deputies today, I asked them ‘Of the last 10 people you dealt with, how many of those folks had some kind of mental illness issue, some kind of some kind of substance use issue, some kind of issue that you're like, ‘how am I supposed to deal with this? What tool do I have?”
Sheriff Dorsey reminded Cox that he said to the deputies ‘how many of the last 10 people that you dealt with…?’ and the deputies responded ‘Eleven.”
Cox asked the deputies if they thought they had the tools they needed to deal with these cases, and they deputies said no.
“So I said, wouldn’t it help you if you had a case manager who had a background, to be able to work with somebody to be able to build that relationship and be able to figure out what is going on in this person's life to where they've gotten to where they've gotten?”
The citizens asked if the program was going to lead to safe injection sites for drug addicts, and handing out hypodermic needles such as has been tried in other states? The Sheriff responded, “no.”
Purity Presbyterian Pastor Jason Myers rose to be recognized and rebuked the crowd for not representing the community very well.
“We put our trust in our locally elected sheriff, and he has applied for this program and received the grant funding for this…I wasn’t born and raised in Chester, but I’ve been here for seven years. I’ve sat in countless meetings like this where we try to figure out solutions. Our sheriff has applied for a program where we have experts coming to help us and offer solutions, and we’re not treating them very well. We’re not representing our community very well,” he said.
“Maybe we are representing our community,” one speaker argued.
Sheriff Dorsey said, “We should be respectful of one another. We asked these people to come here from far away, and to tell us what they know, their expertise of what has been successful in, yes, in Democratic cities, Republican cities, or however you want to label them. But in the end, there is data that backs this success up…”
Magistrate Angela Boyd stood to be recognized next.
“I stood because Pastor Myers said he has been here seven years and in that time, he has been a catalyst for change, and to help this community… I find it very, very, very disappointing that whenever there's a door open for this county, there is this running to silos based on whether we are black, white, rich or poor, educated, uneducated, when everyday people are dying, they're dying from addiction, their families are suffering because of these addictions. And people have an unmitigated audacity to come and attack people who have come in here to assist us. That is not speaking well of Chester County.
“And it's not about it's not about asking questions. It's about the underlying tenor of those questions,” she said.
As another citizen attempted to speak, Judge Boyd said, “you’re not going to interrupt me; you’re not going to change my story.
“Let me tell you a story I know right well, and it's affecting white families, black families, Latino families. I see it in my bond court, just about every day. It’s a revolving circle, because people don't know how to come out. They don't have bootstraps, they don’t even have the strength to lace up their bootstraps. And I’m tired of seeing this. When are we going to look at the humanity of this thing; if we are cut, we all bleed the same.
“I’ve grown weary of such foolishness among educated persons, who are supposed to know better. Part of being educated is that you realize that you have had the fruits, the benefits to make things better. And when we don’t use what we’ve been given to make things better, to me, that's like slapping God in the face.
“And so I ask, I beg of you, to take this opportunity to open your hearts, open your ears to listening,” she said.
Another citizen commented to the presenters that she appreciated them coming out and explaining the LEAD program and she apologized for how they had been treated, because she thought the anger might have been misdirected.
“I think that there's a lot of mixed emotions and heightened emotions in this room that that should not be geared towards you guys,” she said.
Sheriff Dorsey hearkened back to a statement made earlier that the LEAD program was about giving people their humanity back.
“And that's exactly what this is. This is this is about recognizing that addiction. Just because you're an addict or just because you're you're tied to that substance, that doesn't make you not a person anymore. It doesn't make you not a son or daughter or a mother or daughter or a child. You still are a person. You matter. So that's number one. I want everybody in this room. And when you go out in the community, I want you to remember, I want you to think about this at the micro level, not at the macro, not blue state and Seattle and all that other stuff. Think about it at the most basic form of how's this is going affect us in Chester, because just like Judge Boyd said, we’ve got people dying. We have people overdosing in this county every day. And if it were not for those cops, and those first responders, there would be hundreds of them that would be dead. But they're getting there in time, and they're utilizing the tools that they have at their disposal to save lives. And yes, we're giving them another option. It's another tool.
“Just like it was explained up here, it's not the silver bullet. It's not going to completely wipe away our drug problem; that is a much bigger issue. But we're doing what we're going to do here Chester; this is the tool that we have. And this is what we're going to do. And you know what, I'm confident it is going to be successful,” Sheriff Dorsey said.