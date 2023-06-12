Judge Boyd comments

Chester County Magistrate Judge Angela Boyd gestures as she gives an impassioned plea for citizens to consider how the LEAD program could benefit Chester County and save lives.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

What started out as an information meeting about the Chester County Sheriff’s Office adoption of the LEAD (Law Enforcement Assailed Diversion) program turned into an intense exchange where the citizens with misgiving about the program peppered Sheriff Max Dorsey and the presenters from the LEAD Support National Bureau in Seattle, WA with questions and expressed their concerns.

Sheriff Dorsey introduced four staff members from the National LEAD Support Bureau: Bureau Director Najja Morris Frazier, Brendan Cox, Director of Policing Strategies and LEAD Practice Advisors Dana Owens and Tiarra Bryant.