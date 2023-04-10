From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Richard Smith, 45, of Saluda, S.C. was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II third or subsequent offense; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on April 3.
- John Altarick Suber, 47, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest on April 3.
- Michael Ryan Blackwell, 30, was charged with receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less on April 4.
- Kenneth Michael Cooper, 34, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on April 4.
- Kelsey Lynn Hinson, 27, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) and was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on April 4.
- Breanna Leigh Zarko, 31, was charged with financial transaction card fraud valued at more than $500 in a six-month period on April 4.
- Jeffery Alexander Stormant, 28, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on April 5.
- Dylan Braddley Vanderheiden, 25, was charged with children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person on April 5.
- Kenneth Luke Craig, 21, had his bond revoked and was charged with assault and battery second degree on April 6.
- Walter Cranford Jr., 71, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken and driving under the influence first offense on April 6.
- Keewon David Degraffenreid, 39, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; trafficking in cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams third or subsequent offense; two counts of manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam with intent to distribute third or subsequent offense; trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400 grams or more; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and trafficking in MDMA or Ecstasy 500 dosage units or more but less than 1,000 dosage units or the equivalent, third or subsequent offense on April 6.
- Tommy Irby, 62, had his bond revoked on April 6.
- Justin Webber Lyles, 24, went from court on April 6.
- Roshaun Lamondae McGriff, 23, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to stop for blue lights first offense on April 6.
- Kalyn Erin Shackelford, 29, was charged with children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person on April 6.
- Janario Guider, 36, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on April 7.
- Jaclyn Hoopaugh, 30, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on April 7.
- Ron Marrionshell Jordan, 52, was charged with domestic violence first degree on April 7.
- Fredrick Neal, 60, was charged with removing or affixing a license plate to conceal or misrepresent the identity of the owner; driving under suspension first offense; operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered and licensed; use of a license plate other than for the vehicle for which it was issued; and uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense on April 7.
- Stephen Raymond Sloan Jr., 44, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; driving under suspension first offense; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on April 7.
- Cory Solesbee, 24, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less; and domestic violence first degree on April 7.
- Jabree Kiara McMullen, 22, was charged with driving under the influence first offense and operating a motor vehicle without license in possession on April 8.
- Joshua Talford, 45, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) and assault and battery third degree on April 8.
- Jeremiah Eli Cherry, 25, was charged with violation of city ordinance (interference with use of streets) on April 9.