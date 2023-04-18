Chester Baseball Coach Logan Pemberton preaches to his pitchers that if they throw strikes, good things will happen. Hunter Rawls threw strikes Monday night.
In a non-region contest, Chester went on the road and beat Great Falls by a 10-0 score in five innings, with Rawls going the distance.
“It felt good to get a win,” the freshman hurler said.
Chester plated one run in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Riley Darby managed to draw a walk, steal second base and ultimately score on an error to put the Cyclones ahead 1-0.
Great Falls actually had a chance to respond in a big way in the home half of the frame. Caleb Hauanio got aboard via an error and was successfully sacrificed to second base. Zach Langley reached on an error, and made it to second base, but as he did, Hauanio got hung up between second and third and was tagged out. So instead of two runner in scoring position with one out, they had one on with two outs and left him stranded there.
Chester scored a run in the second and did so without the benefit of a hit. Great Falls starter Ethan McCoy managed to retire the first two batters he faced on just four pitches, but then issued a free pass to Chester’s Cam Jennings. A steal and two balks later, Jennings scored to make it 2-0.
“So at that point, we’re down 2-0 and had given up maybe one hit,” said Great Falls Coach Jimmy Jackson.
In the fourth, the Cyclones started to pull away. Darby helped himself by legging out an infield single. Tyler Williams delivered an RBI hit, a runner reached on an error and then Darby hit a triple that an outfielder appeared to lose in the sun. Another run came home on a wild pitch and Chester held a 6-0 lead.
In the fifth, the Cyclones put it away, posting four more runs. Wade Alley had a double and scored on a Great Falls error. There was another error that plated a run, then Darby had a single that turned into a two-base error when it was misplayed in the outfield, leading to another run. The last run scored on an error to get the game to 10-0. Great Falls threatened in the bottom of the fifth but stranded a pair of runners and the game ended on the 10-run rule.
“It was frustrating,” said Jackson. “We had gotten some momentum in the last few weeks and then tonight we went backwards.”
He said he came into the game expecting a lot of first-pitch fastballs for strikes, that is what Rawls served up but Great Falls did not turn those into base hits. The Red Devils ended the game with only a pair of hits, those being singles by Hauanio and Jacob Bair.
Pemberton said he got exactly what he wanted and needed from his pitcher.
“Our ninth grader did a good job and pounded the strike zone,” he said. “When you do that, you will have a chance to win the game.”
After some early miscues, Pemberton’s defense also came up with some nice plays. Chester has one region contest left, but will not qualify for the playoffs this year. Pemberton said he was glad his seniors were able to have some success, enjoy a win and hopes they’ll get a few more before the season ends.
Chester is scheduled to face Clinton at Lewisville tonight in the region finale. Great Falls is slated to go to Chesterfield.