Freshman Hunter Rawls led Chester to a win Monday with a complete game, two-hit effort.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

Chester Baseball Coach Logan Pemberton preaches to his pitchers that if they throw strikes, good things will happen. Hunter Rawls threw strikes Monday night.

In a non-region contest, Chester went on the road and beat Great Falls by a 10-0 score in five innings, with Rawls going the distance.

