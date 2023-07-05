Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about boating safety when you have your canine companions with you on or around the water.
Whether your pup is a seasoned sailor or setting out for his maiden voyage, check these eight boating must-haves off your list for a safer, more enjoyable excursion.
Pets' needs are not that different from your own. Plan for extra food, water and medications and always check the weather before setting sail.
• Life jacket – All boaters should have on their boats United States Coast Guard-approved life jackets for each person aboard the boat, and that should include one for their pets as well. There are many different kinds made especially for pets. Yes, I know most dogs can swim, but in case of an emergency a life jacket on your pet could be the difference between life and death.
• Leash – Even if you don't usually use a leash, having one on hand is a must for the boat landing and in case of an emergency.
• Sun protection – Dogs can get sunburned too! Dogs tend to have fair skin underneath their fur, which gives them a greater potential for sunburn. All canines, regardless of the thickness of their coats, have vulnerable areas of the body with less fur or none at all. The belly and the ears have delicate skin, and even a dog's nose can burn when left exposed.
• Paw protection – The surfaces of the boat and even the beach areas can become quite hot in the summer sun. Consider booties to protect the feet, and something to lay on since the surface of the boat can become quite hot also. The booties may take some getting used to, so you will need to try these on and give your pup time to get used to them before heading out on the open waters for the first time.
• Puppy pads – Not planning to beach your boat? Then make sure your dog has a place to relieve himself by using puppy pads. Even if you have an adult dog, when you gotta go, you gotta go. If you do decide to disembark the boat with your pup, be sure to take along some poop bags to clean up after him.
• Ramp/ladder – If you can't carry your dog, you may need to have a ramp to help him get on and off the boat. A slip-resistant ladder would be a nice bonus if your pup likes to swim, making it easier to get on or off the boat when in the water.
• Shade – If your boat lacks a canopy and has a little room, pack some shade for your pup. Small covered tents or beds are lightweight and can provide much needed relief.
• A plan – What would you do if your pet falls overboard? What if a thunderstorm arises? Think ahead about potential scenarios and how they can impact your passengers and pets. Most importantly, tell a family member, neighbor or other trusted friend what your plans are for the boating trip that day. Having a plan can take the search out of search and rescue should an emergency happen.
Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.