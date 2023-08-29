The 2023 home opener at Chester on Friday night probably felt familiar to a lot of Cyclone fans.
The heat, cramps, and penalties that often accompany early-season games were there. The 1963 and 2018 state champion Cyclone teams were honored at the half, bringing a lot of memorable faces back to the field.
On a night when so many things felt the same, a new face helped lead the Cyclone charge.
Running back Elijah Coleman visited the end zone four times, guiding a Chester attack that rushed nearly 50 times in a 38-24 victory over Fort Mill.
Chester (2-0) needed just a minute and a half of game time to seize a lead it would never relinquish. The Cycs pounced on an errant Yellow Jacket snap, recovering the fumble at the Fort Mill 20. Chester got the first Coleman touchdown two plays later, as a 14-yard touchdown rumble and ensuing two-point conversion pass from Demias Witherspoon to Kyan Kennedy gave the home side an 8-0 lead.
Fort Mill (1-1) backed Chester deep into its zone and forced a punt from the Cyclone 1, then took over at the Chester 26.
The Jackets mounted a threat and advanced to the Cyclone 4 but were forced to settle for a 21-yard Jackson Smith field goal that cut the margin to 8-3.
Coleman rumbled in from five yards away to cap a prolonged drive to put Chester ahead, 16-3, early in the second quarter. Fort Mill then approached midfield on a short drive, but Antonio Hopkins made a diving snag of a deflected pass to again put the Cycs in business. Coleman would again cash in a Cyclone drive, battling his way through traffic for a three-yard score that put Chester ahead, 24-3, with 4:32 remaining in the first half.
The Yellow Jackets unleashed an aerial attack on the next drive, securing 58 of their 62 yards on the drive via passes. Colin Martin lofted a jump ball into the right corner of the end zone, finding Tanner Mays for a 25-yard score on a play that also drew a defensive pass interference penalty. Smith split the pipes for the extra point, cutting the Chester lead to 24-10.
The two-touchdown lead was in serious jeopardy just seconds into the third. Fort Mill kicked off and Chester allowed the kick to bounce, then moved away from the ball. The Yellow Jackets recovered the loose ball at the Chester 4. After two running plays, D.J. Stevenson jumped a short pass and returned the interception to the Cyclone 23, helping Chester dodge one of the biggest bullets it faced all night.
The relief would be short-lived. Martin capped a nine-play drive with a nine-yard connection to Smith, cutting the Chester lead to 24-17 with 4:28 in the third, making the tension in the air feel as thick as the humidity.
Trooper Floyd would take matters into his own hands on the next drive, notching a nine-yard touchdown run to stretch the Cyclone lead to 30-17. The Cycs kept the ball on the ground through the drive, looking to regain some momentum.
“We were trying to put them away. There’s no better way to do it than in the run game,” Chester coach Victor Floyd said while citing Fort Mill’s toughness. “That’s what we were trying to accomplish.”
Chester would again throw the ball early in the fourth, but Gavin Brandwood stepped in front of the toss and went 40 yards to the end zone. The score cut the Cyclone lead to 30-24 with 9:07 to play, as the pesky Yellow Jackets continued to fight.
Coleman then helped put away the game.
The senior took a handoff and ran up the middle, then quickly darted outside and outran the Fort Mill defense for a 35-yard touchdown that closed the night’s scoring.
“Elijah’s a good player. He’s definitely a plus,” Floyd said. “We lost a good one (Shydem McCullough) and gained a good one.”
Fort Mill tried to put together one final charge, but defensive pressure forced a rushed throw from Martin that Reggie Heath intercepted. Chester got great pressure on Martin much of the night, led by defensive tackle Terry Radford.
“He’s a huge factor,” Floyd said. “He’s a sophomore. He had a really good freshman year and he’s done nothing but get better this year. Putting him inside has really helped us as a defense. With him, Antonio Hopkins, and those guys, we’ve got some guys that fly around and make some plays.”
Floyd wasted little time in explaining the focus for Friday’s contest against former region rival Fairfield Central.
“We’ve got to cut down on mistakes,” Floyd said. “There were too many penalties, too many mistakes, and just a lack of focus. It’s one of those deals where we’ll learn from it and we’ll get better. We have some youth in some spots. They have to grow up.”
Kickoff between the Griffins and Cyclones is set for 7:30 Friday in Chester.