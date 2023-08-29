CYCS PIC

Chester running back Elijah Coleman has his helmet ripped off during a play on Friday against Fort Mill.

The 2023 home opener at Chester on Friday night probably felt familiar to a lot of Cyclone fans.

The heat, cramps, and penalties that often accompany early-season games were there. The 1963 and 2018 state champion Cyclone teams were honored at the half, bringing a lot of memorable faces back to the field.