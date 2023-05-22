Dear Friends and Neighbors,

The first year of the 2023-2024 Legislative Session concluded last Thursday at 5pm with the House adjourning ‘Sine Die.’ As the Latin phrase ‘without a day’ suggests, this marked the adjournment of the session without any set date to reconvene. This final week was a flurry of activity, with my fellow legislators and I working tirelessly on the floor over the last three days to get important legislation passed.

