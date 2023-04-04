Mrs. Mabel Carter Chalk, 84
YORK — Mrs. Mabel Carter Chalk, 84, of 583 Thicket Run passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.