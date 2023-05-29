CCED website page

The front page of the new Chester County Economic Development website.

Chester County Economic Development went live with their new website last week.

According to a statement from Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long, 'Last fall Chester County and Chester Development Association committed to splitting the cost 50/50 on a $70,000 rebranding effort for Chester County Economic Development. They engaged the marketing firm Blue Avenue of Columbia, SC to assist in this effort.

Trending Videos