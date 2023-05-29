Chester County Economic Development went live with their new website last week.
According to a statement from Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long, 'Last fall Chester County and Chester Development Association committed to splitting the cost 50/50 on a $70,000 rebranding effort for Chester County Economic Development. They engaged the marketing firm Blue Avenue of Columbia, SC to assist in this effort.
'This rebranding includes a new logo, website, and marketing video. The new logo was rolled out a couple of months back. The first impression that companies or site selection consultants have of Chester County for a project opportunity is our website. After months of hard work behind the scenes, the new Chester County Economic Development website went live on Friday, May 26th.
“Our previous website was almost a decade old,” Long said. “The old logo was a woven pattern. While that reflected our textile heritage, we wanted a new logo and website that looks forward rather than backwards. The new website has a clean, modern look that is easy to navigate with lots of graphics to engage users. Thank you to Chester County and Chester Development Association for funding this endeavor.”