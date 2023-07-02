Talkback on home ownership

At the most recent Chester Talkback session on home ownership and home safety, Chester Mayor Carlos Williams, at left, and First Citizens Bank VP Tony Pope, at right, listen to USDA Rural Development Area Director Tim Ellis, center, talk about the USDA Rural Development programs for home ownership. Talkback moderator Angela Douglas, at the far left, is seen in the mirror reflection iin the Chester Aquatic & Fitness Center meeting room where the Talkback session was held.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Latest session of Chester Talkback explores government and local bank home ownership options, how you can be ‘house rich, not house poor’

Part 1: Home Ownership