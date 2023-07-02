Latest session of Chester Talkback explores government and local bank home ownership options, how you can be ‘house rich, not house poor’
Part 1: Home Ownership
Late in the first hour of the most recent Chester Talkback session, moderator Angela Douglas asked USDA Rural Development Area Director Tim Ellis if there was still a path to home ownership in these days of high interest rates and high housing prices?
Taking the part of someone who has a job and has been looking for home ownership, Douglas asked, “How do I get a home? I have a job. I've been trying, but housing prices are have really soared and interest rates are kind of high. Short answer: is it still possible for people to get a home and be house rich and not house poor?”
The answer came back immediately: “Absolutely”
Ellis said that South Carolina is Number 2 in the United States for a program called the 502 Direct Housing Loan program.
“That means we have been taking great advantage of an opportunity that the federal government has allowed for us to get access to home ownership,” Douglas said. “Dare I ask how well is Chester doing in that 502 Direct Program?”
Ellis responded, “We can do better. That’s why we’re here today.”
A member of the CURES (Citizens United for Revitalization and Economic Stability) non-profit mentioned that the CURES organization in Chester is a 502 Loan packager, walking people through the procedures to get approved for a 502 Direct loan.
Talking about the opportunities of the 502 Direct, Tim Ellis said, “there were two very important points made: never has there been two things converging at the same time: high interest rates and high prices for housing. We have never had that issue before.
“Rural Development, for over 150 – plus years, our main charter has been affordability. How do we make it affordable for individuals? What the government does is we subsidize the interest rate all the way down to one percent. The lower your interest rate is, the lower your house payment is.
“When the market interest rate is eight or nine or 10 percent, based on your income, you can effectively have a house payment at one percent. Affordability has been a charge for our agency for a long time.
“The market interest rate is about four percent right now, and it can be subsidized down to one percent. That’s what makes it possible for home ownership,” Ellis said. “That’s almost free.”
The program is the 502 Direct Program, Ellis explained, for single-family homes.
“When I start to talk about some of our programs, I usually start out with the question: what are the main obstacles to home ownership? One is affordability, in terms of down payment. Rural Development single family direct 502 is 100 percent financing, which means that you don’t have to come up with a down payment.
“Now, you don’t have that particular issue, and the other positive aspect is, you get the lower interest rate. When you merge those two particular elements, you have some thing strong, something positive,” he said.
Ellis said when you got to a bank for a home loan that might not have any particular special programs (similar to the ones that Tony Pope VP of First Citizens talked about later in the evening) you may have to pay five, 10 or even 20 percent of the value of the home for a down payment.
“In order to level the playing field, we provide that 502 Direct program, which again, is 100 percent financed,” he said.
Ellis pointed out that when people apply for this 502 direct the first time, perhaps nine times out of 10, they are not eligible the first time they apply
“The lesson from this is to apply, so you can see where you are at in terms of your financial condition, because the worst thing that’s going to happen is, (the agency) is going to say, ‘Hey, this is what your financial condition is, this is what you need to do.
‘If you do this guess what? You too, can be a homeowner, you too can acquire the American dream.”
Ellis said if people don’t know about the 502 Direct program, they don’t even apply.
“Knowledge is power if you activate and use it,” Ellis said.
Douglas pointed out that a low credit score is often a barrier to getting a home loan is some conventional financial institutions. Ellis said the 502 Direct program works a little differently.
We are not credit-based per se, we are more objective. You know with some financial institutions, it’s a yes or a no. (Now if you have a 640 score and above, that’s a Pass Go).
“But that’s not to say if your credit score is less than that, you can’t, so we look at it on a case by case situation. We’re not score driven. But remember what I said: if you're not eligible, we try to try to help you and tell you what you need to do to become eligible,” he said.
He said this was the path that is followed with most individuals who apply; the counselors sit down with them and show them they have a collection against them, or they might have reports of 30-60-90 days late payments on their credit report, “but we are a pro-loan making agency, so we want to be able to make that loan.
“I speak to a lot of people at different times, and they may not be ready today. But I promise you, if you stick with it, you too can be a homeowner.”
The best part of the 502 Direct program, Ellis said, was that the loan limit that a homeowner could get was between $80,000 and $100,000 – the loan limit for Chester County and in the City of Chester is $377,600.
“Rural Development’s goal is economic development through housing,” Ellis said.
Tony Pope, Vice President with First Citizens Bank (and one of the two along with Tim Ellis, who suggested this Talkback session to Angela Douglas,) had some similarly good news for prospective homeowners regarding the special programs his bank has.
“The 502 Direct is a tremendous program, and we need to get word of it out there and we need to use it. But there are going to be situations we have talked about – The pay scales for Chester County, with these new industries in our area, have gone up. There may be a situation where you may make too much income to qualify for the 502 Direct, and that is why we have other programs.
“With some of these programs we offer, we can provide 100% financing, if down payment seems to be the issue and, if you check the other boxes (for qualifications),” he said. Pope said the bank also participates in some USDA programs.
“We partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank, we partner with State Housing Authority and we partner with USDA on some programs.
Elaborating on some of the program, Pope said, “there are programs that provide grants up to $15,000 that can be used toward your down payment -- there are some stipulations you will need to live in that house for at least five years for that grant to be fully paid back on your behalf. There are 100% programs, there's FHA, there's VA, there, there are special programs if you've been in law enforcement, if you worked in a fire department, or were a caregiver during Covid. There are all kinds of ways you can take advantage of money that's been set aside just for these certain types of situations.
“And I promise you, First Citizens Bank, like all the other banks, we want to loan money in areas that we consider low to moderate income, because that's part of our duty.
“Sometimes these sort of program go by the wayside,” Pope said, “people are chasing after bigger and shinier things, but home ownership is the foundation of our community. Home ownership brings pride in our communities, homeownership brings a lot of things: it reduces stress, and it makes us all feel better about ourselves and makes us feel more a part of who we are,” he said.
Pope invited prospective homeowners to see him at the bank and apply for some of these programs, and if for some reason they are turned down, he said, “if for some reason, or decline, and I'm not trying to be negative, we're going to figure out why you were declined and what can we do to fix it? Because that's our job.”
Ellis also informed the Talkback attendees about a new USDA grant program that he said was “hot off the presses”: “Because of hurricane Ian and South Carolina designated as a disaster area, the USDA rolled out what we call the disaster program, a $40,000 grant for individuals in the very low to low income categories that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
“Now, we don't know how long this money is going to last, but it's an available $40,000 grant. And whereas we used to typically be prohibitive in the low-income category, meaning the grants, you know, typically just apply to individuals in the very low-income category, now it is for the low and the very low categories.
“So that opens the door for more opportunity for individuals,” Ellis said.
To find out more about the USDA Rural development grants and loans available, call the USDA Chester office at 803-581-1906. To see what First Citizens Bank has to offer call 803-377-7151.