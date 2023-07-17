From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Torrance Copper-Cabbagestalk, 19, was charged with burglary (non-violent) second degree on July 10.
- Dwayne Phillip Harris Sr., 50, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on July 10.
- Keli Marie Luker, 56, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; driving without a license first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on July 10.
- Troy Andre Williams, 51, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less; and domestic violence second degree on July 10.
- David Chase Simmers, 21, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor; burglary first degree; prisoners/contraband furnish or possess, county or municipal prisons prohibited; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on July 11.
- Jason Keith Smith, 47, was charged with three counts of hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with great bodily injury; hit and run, attended vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage; use of a license plate other than for the vehicle for which it was issued; improper towing; and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on July 12.
- Christopher Douglas West, 36, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on July 12.
- Brittany Noel Britten, 32, was charged with fentanyl, possession of more than two grams first offense; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on July 13.
- George John Fowler, 41, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense; and driving under suspension first offense on July 13.
- William Mitchell Rousey Jr., 57, was charged with fentanyl, possession of more than two grams first offense; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on July 13.
- Brittany Nicole Sims, 28, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on July 13.
- Vernon Smalls, 41, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; trafficking in meth or cocaine base 100 grams or more but less than 200 grams; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; driving under suspension first offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on July 13.
- James O’Neil Mack, 41, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; driving under suspension first offense; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on July 14.
- Alexander James Paul, 41, was charged with domestic violence second degree on July 14.
- Jesus Rodriguez, 22, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on July 14.
- Bobby Bowers, 40, was charged with two counts of fentanyl, possession of more than two grains second offense; possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense; manufacture, possession of Schedule IV, except Flunitrazepam drugs with intent to distribute second or subsequent offense; and trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams second offense on July 15.
- Mickey Hayes, 49, was charged with distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of controlled substance near a school; possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; disorderly conduct; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine); distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth); and assault and battery first degree on July 15.
- Jayln Wesley Campbell, 21, was charged with driving under the influence first offense; assault and battery second degree; and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on July 16.
- Tara Lorraine McCarn, 37, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; striking fixtures on or adjacent to a highway (failure to report); and driving under the influence first offense on July 16.
- Clyde Richard Belk, 60, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on July 17.