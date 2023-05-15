From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Miranda Lasha Plyler, 33, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on May 9.
- Jasper Lamar Reeves, 71, had his bond revoked on May 9.
- Marlon Diaz, 35, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; and driving without a license first offense on May 10.
- Theophilus Dorsey, 24, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; driving under suspension first offense; and uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense on May 10.
- Destiny Siera Hinson, 22, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for manufacture meth first on May 10.
- Antwon Devon Pressley, 22, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for sale or delivery of a pistol to, possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on May 10.
- Charles Henry Davis III, 31, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; and being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs upon a highway on May 11.
- Erika Brooke Roof, 37, went from drug court on May 11.
- Kayln Erin Shackelford, 29, was picked up on a probation bench warrant for possession of less than one gram of meth third on May 11.
- James Robert McClurkin, 68, was charged with assault and battery third degree on May 12.
- Matthew Kenneth St. John, 22, was charged with driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status; failure to stop for blue lights first offense; manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute second offense; and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful sell, rent, give away machine gun, sawed off shotgun or rifle on May 12.
- Mikevives Ladar Bailey, 30, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on May 14.
- Nakiya Mackenzie McCormick, 20, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on May 14.