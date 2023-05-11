We are so thankful for recognizing the great need in Chester County and the generous
donation granted to our organization for office expansion as well as the need for our
We are so thankful for recognizing the great need in Chester County and the generous
donation granted to our organization for office expansion as well as the need for our
physical presence in addition to Outreach and Marketing resources in Chester County
South Carolina.
Jennifer Laughlin, the Outreach Coordinator for Chester County in South Carolina,
NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, said, "Mental health has been recognized as a top concern
in our community; post pandemic we are hearing that 1 in 3 teens and adolescents are
reporting a mental health concern. NAMI Piedmont Tri-County has been here in the
community for over 20 years supporting, educating, and advocating for mental health
resources and awareness. Mental illness impacts everyone regardless of one's age,
gender, social status, race or ethnicity and this generous donation to NAMI Piedmont
Tri-County will help continue our mission in Chester to provide support, education,
advocacy, and outreach information to those in need as well as their families and
friends."
Robert D White, MBA, NRP Executive Director, and Betsey O’Brien, the current board
president for NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, are delighted to accept this grant and agreed
that this grant will allow Allison Moore, RN to continue her outreach to youth returning
to school, as well as their families and the teachers who work with them.
We would like to publicly thank Chester Healthcare Foundation.
