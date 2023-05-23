Earlier this week, State Senator Mike Fanning appointed Chester resident, Attorney Cyrus Corbett, as the newest Magistrate Judge in Chester County. As a licensed and practicing attorney, Corbett will be able to go to work immediately – serving the citizens of Chester County as Magistrate.

A lifelong South Carolinian, Corbett was born to two dentists who instilled in him a commitment to public service. Graduating from South Carolina’s public schools, Corbett was nominated for SC Boys State – where he learned more about becoming a “public servant” and where he first met longtime Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons.

