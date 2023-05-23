Earlier this week, State Senator Mike Fanning appointed Chester resident, Attorney Cyrus Corbett, as the newest Magistrate Judge in Chester County. As a licensed and practicing attorney, Corbett will be able to go to work immediately – serving the citizens of Chester County as Magistrate.
A lifelong South Carolinian, Corbett was born to two dentists who instilled in him a commitment to public service. Graduating from South Carolina’s public schools, Corbett was nominated for SC Boys State – where he learned more about becoming a “public servant” and where he first met longtime Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons.
Corbett attended Wofford College as a Wofford Merit Scholar – graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Government in 2014. At Wofford, he was a member of the Wofford Pre-Law Club, Equestrian Club, Environmental Club, and Founder of the Wofford Pottery & Wood-burning Club… excelling inside and outside of the classroom!
Corbett then attended Campbell University School of Law – where he earned his Juris Doctor Degree in Law. In Law School, he won numerous Moot Court Honors and was an Associate Editor on the Campbell Law Journal Observer. During & after law school, Corbett served as a Law Clerk for Chester’s Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons – researching legal issues in both civil and criminal litigation cases.
In 2018, Corbett accepted the position of Associate Attorney at Gaston, Marion, & Stubbs Law Firm in Chester. In this role he has served as a “General Practice” attorney – representing Chester County residents on a wide variety of court cases. Corbett has been recognized as one of the most outstanding, young, up-and-coming attorneys in this part of the state.
Corbett and his wife live in Richburg where Cyrus is active on the Richburg Fire Department. He is an active public servant – involved throughout our Chester County communities. Corbett is the President of the Chester Rotary Club and serves as the Youth Leader at Chester ARP Church – where he is also on the Hand-bell Choir. Corbett also gives back to “Boys State” – by continuing to serve as Counselor and Staff each year.
Senator Fanning, in announcing the appointment of Cyrus Corbett to Chester County Magistrate, shared “…We are excited that this lifelong public servant and amazingly dedicated & respected Chester Attorney has taken the next step in his legal service to the citizens of our county by accepting this appointment to become our newest Magistrate Judge.” (Judge Corbett replaces retiring Judge Dana Greenleaf on the Chester County Magistrate Bench.)
Join me in congratulating our newest Chester County Magistrate… Judge Cyrus Corbett!