The South Carolina Association of Conservation Districts (SCACD) was in Chester County June 27 as they partnered with Chester Soil & Water Conservation District for Irrigation Field Day, hosted by Cotton Hills Farm in Lowrys.

More than 130 farmers, agriculture support services representatives, and vendors attended this special full-day event. Jeff Wilson of Cotton Hills Farm, current president of the South Carolina Association of Conservation Districts, and his planning committee coordinated this educational day that brought many visitors to the county.