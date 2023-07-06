The South Carolina Association of Conservation Districts (SCACD) was in Chester County June 27 as they partnered with Chester Soil & Water Conservation District for Irrigation Field Day, hosted by Cotton Hills Farm in Lowrys.
More than 130 farmers, agriculture support services representatives, and vendors attended this special full-day event. Jeff Wilson of Cotton Hills Farm, current president of the South Carolina Association of Conservation Districts, and his planning committee coordinated this educational day that brought many visitors to the county.
State Sen. Mike Fanning wrote in his social media posts, 'Farmers from all across South Carolina came to Cotton Hills Farm here in Chester to learn about how The Wilson’s are using unique Irrigation techniques on their family farm in Lowrys.
'This “day of learning out on the farm” was an Irrigation Workshop learning new irrigation techniques - using less water more efficiently on a variety of farm crops.
Fanning wrote of his experiences, 'Our hot Summer day began under a large “circus tent” - providing just enough shade for each of us to “imagine” a cool summer breeze… as Patriarch & 75-year-old farmer Jeff Wilson & his family welcomed their fellow SC farmers “to a day out on the Cotton Hills Farm!” The huge crowd of nearly 200 divided into four groups… for a day full of walking, wagon-riding, learning, eating, & fun-farming-fellowship together!
'I was placed in son, Pete’s group. Pete is a 2008 Clemson graduate who “always planned to come back home after college and be a farmer.” Pete’s role on this generational family farm focuses on the “produce” side… “and, from the moment I took my place on the farm, my focus was irrigation!” Pete showed us how their “center-pivot” sub-surface, irrigation system works… walking us throughout the vegetables, flowers, peaches, & potted-plant sections of this large, Lowrys family farm.
'And, let me tell you, we saw everything… four varieties of tomatoes, lettuce, corn, pumpkins, okra, cucumbers, strawberries, squash, flowers, potted plants (including the biggest, prettiest mums ever), and, of course, peaches!
'Pete, who also is a leader on our Chester County Council, got “our fingers in the dirt” - showing us their “drip lines”(two for tomatoes, one for everything else; holes 12-inches-apart)… that are a part of a massive system irrigating the entire farm! Cotton Hills uses no “above watering” and doesn’t count on the rain. They have no well… and solely utilize several ponds which collect rainwater and a pump that pushes 200 gallons-per-minute up hill to all of their crops.
'Their drip-line irrigation system is all “timer-based” and cuts on in the middle-of-the-night for several hours each day… “I quickly realized that manually turning off-&-on a traditional spigot system was time consuming & not as efficient as this new ‘radio/controlled’ timer irrigation system we have now,” Pete Wilson told the diverse crowd of farmers on our walking tour.
'Pete even dug-up part of the drip line… buried under the peach trees (at time of planting) to show us how it works.
'The National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) was also there with us all day… answering our questions and offering advice to farmers - each growing different crops in different soils all across South Carolina. NRCS told the farmers that they would help them install such a system… “But we require you to use a GPS to put it under the ground… because we have seen some farmers pulling up the entire thing accidentally at annual harvest time!”
'As the tour continued, we noticed the massive use of plastic ground cover. Pete shared that not only do they use this on a massive scale, but “I recommend two different types of plastic… black plastic to start the season - attracting the heat to get your plants started growing. Then switch to white plastic to reflect the sun’s heat away from the plants - in the middle of Summer.”
'An amazing time of learning from one another. and not in a classroom… but walking thru an actual working farm… listening to stories of “what worked & what didn’t” from generation family farmers.'
Special guests included Mr. James Tillman, Southeast Regional Director for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) and Ms. Anne English, our SC State Conservationist with the NRCS.
Senator Fanning and Representative Randy Ligon met with the group that included representatives from other Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Clemson Extension, SCDNR, W.P. Law, INC, and United Farmers. Participants received information on conservation resources and programs available in our state.
To learn more, contact Chester County's Soil & Water Conservation District at 803-581-1908 ext 101.