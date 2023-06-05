Chinese auction

Thankful Graphics LLC will hold its first annual Chinese auction on Saturday, June 10, at Parks and Rec, 161 West End St., Chester. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and drop time will be from 11 to 11:59 a.m. The auction will begin at 12 p.m. The event will also feature door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a 50-inch TV raffle, gift cards, money envelopes and free gift giveaways. Tickets will be sold at the door or in advance for $5 for one sheet or $20 for five sheets.