Remember stuffed baked potatoes? I was discussing food with some friends, and none of us could recall the last time we had stuffed baked potatoes. We've been so occupied with quinoa and cauliflower rice that we overlooked the King of Carbs – good carbs, of course.

The humble potato is underrated. It's a low-fat, low-cholesterol source of carbs and protein, packed with vitamin C, vitamin B6, iron, calcium and more potassium than a banana. The bad reputation comes from typical toppings, like copious amounts of butter, sour cream and bacon.

