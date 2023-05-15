Memorial Day weekend will bring with it the 40th Annual Flopeye Fish Festival in Great Falls.
The festival takes place at the Great Falls Industrial Park at 2534 James Baker Blvd. and begins on Friday, May 26, from 5-10 p.m. with Beach and Line dance music provided by DJ Bobby Hudson.
Will & Kris Amusements will be offering rides and amusements; wristbands for admission are $20 each.
The festival kicks into high gear on Saturday, May 27. A car and motorcycle show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 50 cars registered will receive dash plaques. Drawings will be held throughout the event. Categories include Veterans Choice Award, Most Outstanding Truck, Most Outstanding Car, awards for First, Second and Third Places. Registration fee is $25 and registration is from 8 a.m. to noon.
The carnival will open on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wristbands for admission to the amusements are $25 each.
The scheduled entertainment line up is:
- 10:00 a.m. Ruthie’s Dancers
- 11:00 a.m. D J Bobby Hudson Firehouse Entertainment
- 12:30 p.m. Veterans Recognition
- 1:00 p.m. Diamond in the Ruff
- 3:00 p.m. D J Bobby Hudson Firehouse Entertainment
- 5:00 p.m. Carolina Honey Band
- 7:00 p.m. The Extraordinaires Band
In addition to all the festival fun, a recreation flow for the whitewater is planned for Saturday for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.