Five minutes in his presence – be it in a classroom, in front of an audience or just one-on-one and you can tell Scott Coleman is enthusiastic about history.
The N&R has written previously about his numerous restorative history projects, including his part in the excavation of the four Civil War era Parrott rifles found by the late Odell Williams in 1986 in a Calvary Baptist Church lot, and displayed with carriages at the Chester County Courthouse (and until a vehicle took out the emplacement, near Main Street in the city). Scott is telling a new (old) story now, the history of Gen. John Dunovant, a Civil War general born in Chester.
But he will tell you; he’s not the first historian to talk about Chester history.
“I’m just the most recent person to come down the path. There have been people before me that have done what they could do to preserve history, but they may have gotten too old to do it or they retired. People like Jean Agee and Ann Marion. I would hope that somebody comes behind me and picks up where I leave off preserving that history,” he said.
Coleman told Dunovant’s story to the Chester Rotary Club recently.
“We have a brigadier general from the Civil War, John Dunovant, who is not well-known in Chester and not well-known to most of the history of the Civil War, either.
John Dunovant was born on March 5, 1825. He was the son of John Dunovant and Margaret Sloan Quay. His brother Quay Dunovant signed the Ordinance of Secession…one of the Dunovant boys married one of the Bratton girls, so there is a connection to Gen. John Bratton.
“John Dunovant was a sergeant in the Palmetto Regiment of South Carolina volunteers in the Mexican American War. He was wounded at the Battle of Chapultepec. Dunovant was mustered out of the volunteers on December 7, 1847. As a Mexican American War veteran, he was also a captain in the U.S. Army from March 3, 1855 to December 29, 1860 when he promptly resigned and joined his native state in the army of the Confederate States of America.
“He was an interesting fellow – he had military experience. Dunovant held the rank of major of infantry in the South Carolina militia during the initial Confederate operations at Fort Sumter. During the bombardment of Fort Sumter, he was present and active at Fort Moultrie. On July 22, 1861, he became colonel of the 1st South Carolina Infantry Regiment and was stationed for some time on Sullivan's Island and at Fort Moultrie,” Coleman said.
“One morning they couldn’t find him at roll call. ‘Where’s the Captain?’ They find his passed out, drunk on the side of the road. They cashiered him out of the service and said ‘Go home’.
“Imagine doing that today – everyone in Chester would know about it. He’s back home, and there were several letters mailed to His Excellence Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederacy, saying the South needs all the men at this time. After nine months, he was let back in, to the cavalry; they didn’t want him in the infantry. He was not supposed to leave the state…He got a second chance in command of the 5th South Carolina Cavalry Regiment. He served the State in this capacity, until ordered to Virginia on May 18, 1864. There he and his regiment were under the brigade command of Brigadier General Matthew C. Butler, in Major General Wade Hampton's division of Major General Jeb Stuart's cavalry corps, which was commanded by Major General Wade Hampton after Stuart's death at the Battle of Yellow Tavern,” said Coleman.
Dunovant provided gallant services with Butler's brigade at the Battle of Cold Harbor, Battle of Trevilian Station and other engagements in the Overland Campaign and early Siege of Petersburg, thereby redeeming his reputation. He was wounded in the left hand at the Battle of Haw's Shop on May 28, 1864.
“He was trying to rebuild his reputation, and was doing a pretty good job at it, but he jeopardized his reputation again while leading a regiment on a night patrol. Challenged by pickets that his officers realized were Union soldiers, he didn’t believe them. ‘General, that’s the Yankees,’ ‘No, it’s not. Give the countersign.’ He wouldn’t believe what his own men were telling him, so he sent a captain ahead to identify the command, and that captain was taken prisoner…It was only after the captain was taken prisoner and the Union pickets began to fire into the darkness that Dunovant could be convinced of his mistake.
“He was killed on October 1, 1864, in the fighting north of the James River, following the capture of Fort Harrison at the Battle of Vaughan Road, part of the overall Battle of Peebles' Farm. He was shot down while leading a charge against the Union position.
I’m going to tell this to you in a non book-sense: Butler’s Cavalry had corned the Federal line – Dunovant, with his experience form Mexico, kept asking Butler, ‘Let me charge ‘em.’ His own men were saying ‘He’s going to get us killed’. He waited about 15 minutes and came to Butler again asking to lead the charge. After the third time, Butler gave him the go-ahead.
“Dunovant got on his horse, led the charge and he was out in the field and he got shot in the head immediately…there was a Yankee sharpshooter that was told his job was to follow the general, and when Dunovant came out in the open, it was like a deer in front of a deer stand,” Coleman said.
Union Sergeant James T. Clancy of the 1st New Jersey Volunteer Cavalry was credited with firing the shot that killed General Dunovant.
Coleman said that historians believe the Dunovant was trying to rebuild his reputation by offering to lead the charge.
Immediately after being informed of Dunovant’s fate General Hampton sent his corps Medical Director, Dr. John B. Fontaine, to try and treat the brigadier general. However, just as Fontaine was on his way to perhaps bring aid to Dunovant, a shell accidentally burst over his head, mortally wounding him as well.
On receipt of news of the death of the gallant soldier, General Lee replied to General Hampton: “I grieve with you at the loss of General Dunovant and Dr. Fontaine, two officers whom it will be difficult to replace.”
In retrospect, other historians have suggested that Dunovant's desire to lead a frontal assault might have worked if General Butler had given him permission to do so when he first asked, Coleman said.
Dunovant was brought back to Chester and his body was buried in the family cemetery, now located near the site of the Luck Stone mining operation.
The only known photograph of Dunovant was in civilian clothes, so Coleman had a friend create a composite illustration with Dunovant’s head on States Rights Gist’s torso in uniform. Coleman later commissioned Chester artist Lois Hall to paint a portrait based on this illustration.
He later came across a different photo of Dunovant in CSA uniform, Coleman said. He wrapped up his presentation by taking questions from the fascinated audience.