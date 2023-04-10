Five minutes in his presence – be it in a classroom, in front of an audience or just one-on-one and you can tell Scott Coleman is enthusiastic about history.

The N&R has written previously about his numerous restorative history projects, including his part in the excavation of the four Civil War era Parrott rifles found by the late Odell Williams in 1986 in a Calvary Baptist Church lot, and displayed with carriages at the Chester County Courthouse (and until a vehicle took out the emplacement, near Main Street in the city). Scott is telling a new (old) story now, the history of Gen. John Dunovant, a Civil War general born in Chester.

Trending Videos