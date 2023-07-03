Meet with government officials
Your legislators would love to hear from you. Would you like to meet with your Senator or Representative? Call Gloria McCrorey at the Chester Legislative Delegation Office at 803-581-0233 or email to cc.delegation@chestercounty.gov. The office is located in the Courthouse basement in downtown Chester. Appointments will be scheduled upon request. Rep. Randy Ligon will hold constituent meetings on Tuesdays; Sen. Mike Fanning will host meetings on Wednesdays; and Rep. Annie McDaniel will meet on Thursdays. Use the above contact information to make an appointment.
Horse camps at Gaston Farm
There are a few spots open for horse camps scheduled for July 10-14, July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11 at Gaston Farm Road Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester. Also offered will be Camp Skye for students completing grades one through three on Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31. A week-long camp that will focus on summer slide prevention with equine-assisted learning will be held July 17-21 for students completing grades four and five. All camps are from 9 a.m. to noon. To reserve a spot or for more information, call or text 803-374-6255 or email to gastonfarmeqctr@gmail.com.
Class of 1974 to meet
The Chester High School Class of 1974 will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, at The Cyclone Restaurant. All classmates who can attend are asked to be there.
Watercolor workshop
Join the Arts Council of Chester County for a captivating workshop with artist Martha Mabe to discover the secrets of creating stunning floral art with watercolors. The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Arts Council building, 123 Main St., Chester. Dive into a world of vibrant colors and summer vibes as you explore various techniques, including the enchating effects of plastic wrap and salt. Unleash your creativity and immerse yourself in the joy of painting while sipping lemonade. This exclusive workshop is the chance to master new techniques and create beautiful, whimsical artwork. Limited seating is available, so reserve your spot today. The cost is $50 per person and all supplies are provided. Cash or checks only will be accepted. Register by Friday, July 21, by calling the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or emailing to artschester@truvista.net. BYOB and other refreshments are welcome, but optional.
Gospel drama in July
The gospel drama "In The 'I' of the Storm" will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Chester Middle School. For details, call Sheila Worthy at 803-554-2336 or Charlene Murphy at 803-374-7489.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
- The cognitive behavioral therapy group meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
- Parenting classes will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
- The peer support group meets at Battered But Not Broken from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays.
Head Start now taking applications
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2023-2024 school year. Eligible children must be between the ages of zero and four years old. Pregnant women are also encouraged to apply at the Early Head Start centers.
For the necessary documents or for more information, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester, and the Edgemoor center is located at 1966 Westbrook Road, Edgemoor.
Dove hunt is Sept. 2
Wheelin’ Sportsmen will hold a dove hunt on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Bass Road Dove Field (USFS-managed property between Abbeville and Greenwood). The event is open to 30 hunters. Any mobility-impaired hunters or service-connected disabled veterans should email Wheelin’ Sportsmen Coordinator Gary Peters at beehuntersc@gmail.com or text 803-665-7126 for details.
Jingle Bell Bazaar
The ninth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar: Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg. Vendor registration is now open to the public. Call 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.