Governor Henry McMaster has designated April 30-May 7, 2023 as Soil and Water Stewardship Week in South Carolina. To celebrate Chester Soil & Water Conservation District is sponsoring three conservation contests for students living or attending school in Chester County. The three contests are the Conservation Poster Contest for students in Kindergarten — 12th grades, the Conservation Photo Contest for 5th-12th grade students, and the Conservation Essay Contest for students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades. The theme for all three contests is One Water, and the entry deadline for all contests is Thursday, May 11. Rules and entry forms for contests can be obtained now by calling 803-581-1908 ext. 101 or by emailing alice.harris@sc.nacdnet.net .
Soil & Water District has three contests
