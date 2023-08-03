It's back to school time already! Can you believe it? Many of us are about to have our lovely relaxing summer come to a screeching halt and the rigors of routine thrown in our sun-kissed, freckled little faces.
With the return of the school year comes a more regimented schedule. Mornings are hectic and anything that relieves stress is a good thing. And making mornings easier isn't just for families heading back to school! We can all use a little help to ensure an easy start to our days.
One way to reduce stress is to have an inexpensive, nutritious and delicious breakfast that cooks in only one minute. I'm happy to share my secret weapon to destress mornings: DIY instant oatmeal packets.
Yes, you can buy premade instant oatmeal packets inexpensively, but look! The average cost is about 50 cents a packet, and most people eat at least two. Making them yourself brings the cost down to 20 cents per packet or less. And you get to make them exactly how you like them. You can reduce the sugar and make flavor combinations the Quaker dude never thought of.
DIY INSTANT OATMEAL PACKETS
Yield: Approximately 18 packets
10 cups quick oats, divided
1 cup brown sugar, or more to taste
1 cup powdered milk, optional
1 to 2 cups add-ins, optional – see below for ideas
18 to 20 snack-size zip-top bags
Put seven cups of the oats in a large bowl. Place the remaining three cups of oats in a food processor or blender. Blend until powdery, then pour into the bowl with the whole oats. Add the salt, brown sugar, powdered milk (see tip below) and cinnamon in the large bowl. Mix well until combined.
Measure 1/2 cup of the oatmeal mixture along with one to two tablespoons of add-ins into each snack-size zip-top baggie and seal. Store the baggies in your pantry, or in the freezer for the longest shelf life.
Tip: If you prefer making oatmeal with milk, you can skip the powdered milk altogether. For cost-saving options, try using a combination of half milk and half water. Personally, I find that making it with milk during cooking enhances the flavor compared to using water and powdered milk.
To use the packets: Pour the contents of a packet in a bowl and add the desired amount of water or milk. Start with 3/4 cup and adjust to the thickness you desire. Microwave on high for one minute, stir and serve.
Now here's the fun part. You can put whatever goodies you like into your oatmeal packets.
Some ideas: raisins, pumpkin pie spice, freeze dried strawberries, dried blueberries and slivered almonds, any variety of trail mix, mini chocolate chips and coconut, dried cranberries and pistachios, dried bananas and walnuts, dried apple and crystallized ginger, chopped pecans and maple syrup. The list goes on...
You can also use these packets for overnight oatmeal. Just place the contents of a packet in a bowl, add milk or milk substitute, and refrigerate overnight. Serve cold or heat in the microwave.
Bonus! The plastic baggies can be reused many times because they don't get dirty.
Start your days off right with these convenient and budget-friendly DIY instant oatmeal packets. With just a minute away from a wholesome meal, you'll have more time, money and peace of mind to tackle whatever the day brings. So, stock up on these delightful packets and savor the stress-free mornings ahead!
Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.