Daughter Phylicia Rashad will read Dr. Ayers' epic poem “Hawk”
The community is invited to celebrate the 100th Birthday of Dr. Vivian Ayers at the Brainerd Institute grounds, 115 Marquis Street, in Chester on Saturday, July 29 from 4-6:30 p.m.
The event will include a special reading of her poem, “Hawk,” by her daughter Phylicia Rashad.
The birthday celebration will coincide with Clemson University's publishing of her poem, Celebrated by NASA.
“Hawk” is a 64 page poem that uses space flight and love as an allegory for freedom. Vivian wrote the poem essentially as a metaphor for her own life’s journey and work.
“Hawk” was originally published in 1957 11 weeks prior to the Sputnik getting launched into space; Likewise, Ayers liked to brag when talking to audiences, “we were ahead of the Russians!”
Later in the 1960s Dr. Ayers worked at the NASA Johnson Space Center and is regarded as one of the other so called “hidden figures” of the space program during that time.
A special guest at the birthday and publishing celebration will be Carl McNair, the brother of astronaut Ronald McNair who passed away aboard the space shuttle Challenger, as well as other special guests.
Clemson University publishing will be publishing a special limited birthday edition that will just be available for purchase the day of the event, prior to releasing the regular version into book stores and available online.
Like all Workshops in Open Fields, the event is free to the public. Come out to commemorate this historic moment, get your limited edition of “Hawk,” and help us spread the word to properly wish Vivian Ayers a Happy 100th Birthday and show our gratitude she chose to come back home to Chester and give back.
