CHESTER — The funeral for Mr. William Antonio Colvin of 610 Maple St. was held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church.
The Rev. George Sims officiated and burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Colvin, 27, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at MUSC Health Medical Center in Chester.
King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.