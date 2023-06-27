When the smiling face of the sun and the familiar strains of the trumpet solo by Doc Severinsen are heard and seen this Sunday morning on “CBS Sunday Morning,” a more familiar face in Chester will be seen and heard, too. N&R Editor Travis Jenkins was interviewed in March by CBS Senior Correspondent and legendary newsman Ted Koppel.
Jenkins said The N&R prides itself on being a voice for Chester County, but he almost didn’t get to have any kind of voice -- he almost lost it to a case of allergies before the interview.
Jenkins said the opportunity to be interviewed by one of the giants of journalism came about when Ted Koppel’s producer, his daughter Deirdre Cohen, contacted him about the collaboration between The N&R and The Post and Courier for some stories in the “Uncovered” series.
“I think she liked the concept of the collaboration,” Jenkins said. The producer was particularly interested in the stories the two newspapers shared about the issues concerning lawsuits that plagued the City of Chester.
“The point of the Uncovered series was targeting government corruption, and The Post and Courier partnered with a lot of smaller papers across the state. Her dad is such a journalism buff, that she thought he would find the idea of a smaller paper collaborating with a larger one interesting, and she said she sent the idea to him and he got back to her pretty quick and said something to the effect of: looks great, let’s do it.”
Jenkins reckons the CBS production crew started their work for the segment by talking to The Post and Courier, and the newspaper editors drew the teams’ attention to The News & Reporter and to The Voice publisher Barbara Ball.
“The story we did with The P&C on the City of Chester and one that Barbra did on issues with the Fairfield County Superintendent seemed to be the stories that got a lot of traction with the public, so maybe that was why the Post & Courier directed the CBS crew our way? The P&C partnered with a lot of smaller papers around the state,” he said.
Jenkins confesses that when he got the initial email from producer Deirdre Cohen, “I almost thought it was a joke.” But the email proved to be legit, and thus began a series of emails between Jenkins and producer Cohen setting up the details.
“There was a pre-interview that took place with Deirdre Cohen on the phone for well over an hour. We exchanged a lot of emails, and they wanted copies of the specific stories, because we contributed to several with The P&C. There were about two or three where there was a full-on collaboration,” he said.
Cohen asked Jenkins some questions about journalism, about The N&R and about Chester in general, he said.
“I didn’t hear from them for a couple of weeks, and then word came back that they were going to do the segment, and Ted was going to interview me. I didn’t understand if they meant he was going to call me, or we were going to do a Zoom call, or Ted was coming to South Carolina, which is what it was,” Jenkins said.
Because Koppel was also interviewing the Blythewood publisher, they had to find a location suitable for both. The Farm at Ridgeway was chosen as the best location. Thinking along the lines of ‘I’m about to be interviewed by TED KOPPEL, ON NATIONAL TV’ Jenkins prepared to dress to the nines. The day of the interview he was putting on his suit jacket when Cohen called to check details. Jenkins mentioned he had chosen a suit and tie..
“She said ‘I’m glad you mentioned that. We didn’t discuss attire.’
“I said don’t worry, I’m putting on a coat and tie.”
She said, ‘Ted is going to wear jeans. Don’t wear a coat and tie.”
Everything was poised to go off without a hitch at The Farm, but it almost wasn’t, Jenkins remembers.
“A day or so before the interview, my voice started to get a little scratchy. The interview was on a Wednesday, so I tried to save my voice and not talk on the Tuesday before, because it was deteriorating enough that I thought: ‘I’m going to talk to Ted Koppel (which if you are a small-town reporter, this is like talking to one of the Gods of Mt. Olympus, and the show is right up there at the summit,) and I can’t talk…”
Jenkins drank as much hot coffee and tea as he could stand on the Tuesday before and hoped there would be enough of his voice to save for his Wednesday interview.
“I managed to get through the interview fine, and when the camera crew came to film “B roll” around the office and in Chester, I could barely talk,” Jenkins related. The camera crew filmed him interviewing Chester County Chamber of Commerce President Brooke Clinton, but Jenkins remembers on his side, it was a very “froggy” interview as he struggled to use what was left of his voice.
“The funny part is, on the following Monday, my voice was fine again,” he said.
Jenkins said when they learned about the interview, everyone in town asked if he was going to be nervous.
“I would say nah, I did radio for a long time, and I’ve interviewed well-known people, so I wasn’t going to be nervous. That lasted until I pulled up at the Farm and saw the lights and cameras.”
Jenkins said Ted Koppel put him at ease really quickly, “which is obviously one of the reasons why he’s so good at his job. He walks up and he’s cracking jokes, he was really funny and really nice. And it wasn't like when we started filming he suddenly became Ted Koppel, veteran journalist: “I’m sitting here with Travis Jenkins, the editor of The News & Reporter, tell me Mr. Jenkins…” It was like we sat down and just started talking,” Travis said.
Following the interview, Cohen and a film crew showed up in Chester a day or so later and shot the “B-roll” including scenes of Chester, Jenkins interacting with the N&R staff and an interview Jenkins did with Chamber President Brooke Clinton.
Jenkins isn’t sure how much of the interview will be shown or even what the angle of the story is. He knows for one thing, in a follow up, Cohen asked for a photo that The N&R published of a large catfish catch in the past. Jenkins believes the request for the picture demonstrates his assertion that the role of a small town newspaper is to promote the good things of a community (like a prize catfish caught locally,) while keeping a watchful eye on the issues that readers need to know about, such as concerns with city government.
“I now understand what people say that after talking to us for a story for the newspaper they feel like the direction of the story (the angle) is not in their hands. In my case, Ted Koppel and I talked for 40 minutes – the average segment on CBS Sunday Morning is less than that, and they do longer pieces, but a longer piece on television is five or six minutes. They might show a minute of me talking. I wonder what minute of that 40 they will select?” Jenkins wondered.
Like Jenkins and the rest of Chester, we will have to wait and see how the story unfolds when CBS News Sunday Morning airs this Sunday starting at 9 a.m.