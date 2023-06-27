When the smiling face of the sun and the familiar strains of the trumpet solo by Doc Severinsen are heard and seen this Sunday morning on “CBS Sunday Morning,” a more familiar face in Chester will be seen and heard, too. N&R Editor Travis Jenkins was interviewed in March by CBS Senior Correspondent and legendary newsman Ted Koppel.

Jenkins said The N&R prides itself on being a voice for Chester County, but he almost didn’t get to have any kind of voice -- he almost lost it to a case of allergies before the interview.