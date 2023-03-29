CHESTER — Our beloved Mother and Grandmother peacefully passed away after complications from a fall resulting in a broken hip.
CHESTER — Our beloved Mother and Grandmother peacefully passed away after complications from a fall resulting in a broken hip.
She was employed as the ISS Teacher at the High School for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Wilson Lockett of Marietta, Ga.; her granddaughters, Elizabeth Hendrick of Atlanta, Ga. and Ashley Hendrick-Johnston of Palmetto, Fla.; and a sister, Betty Bradley of Las Vegas, NV.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 15, at the Chester High School Cafeteria at 1:00. All are welcome.