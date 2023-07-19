Swiftwater Training

In an effort to enhance their capabilities and save lives, a group of dedicated rescuers from Emergency Management, Richburg Fire, Fort Lawn Fire and the Fire Coordinator’s Office recently completed Basic Swift Water Training, a rigorous program designed to equip them with essential skills and knowledge for swift water rescue operations. Participants included firefighters and Emergency Management who willingly undertook the course to improve their rescue skills and response effectiveness.

