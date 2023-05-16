It’s a festival, it’s a contest, but for the 10 competing teams, the annual Hog on the Hill event in Chester was more like a family reunion.
“The folks I compete against out here are like family,” said Donnie Crawford of the team “Smoky D’s” from Buffalo.
“The people I meet at the contests get to be like family,” agreed George Ray of the team “Monkey Bottom.”
Of course, siblings are often competitive and there is no question everyone stationed around a smoker on the backlot wanted to win. Teams arrived early on Friday to start setting up. Some actually got to work pretty quickly, with most of the teams competing in the “Anything Butt” contest, which had the first turn-in time. As the name indicates, there is a lot of leeway in terms of what can be prepared, with competitors allowed to turn in “anything but” pork butts. Some teams like to stick with traditional barbecue side items. Desmond Goines of the “Daddy Blues BBQ” team from Columbia made a sausage mac and cheese dish and Kamese McDaniels with the Steel Smokers from Columbia whipped up beefy baked beans (with a surprise ingredient of pineapple). Ken Hilliard and Dawn Verbarg (from the “Blazin’ Bullets BBQ” team) prefer to go a somewhat unconventional route, making Mexican street corn. Last year they did deconstructed egg rolls and they once brought a shrimp pasta dish to Hog on the Hill.
“The people didn’t like it. I think we gave out five samples. Everyone told us they only liked their shrimp fried here,” Verbarg said.
Judges had a different impression, with their dish placing that year. Some teams go with dessert fare. Phillip Miles (of Lake City’s Tailgater Hater team) is a three time defending state champion, but he had basically decided just to focus on ribs and pork butts at this year’s Hog on the Hill. He had checked in a local store before leaving home and said nothing really stuck out to him. His teammate went to a store once they got to Chester, found some strawberries that he thought looked good.
“I cooked them with a lot of sugar and made, almost a jelly that we put with some cake,” Miles said.
Ray’s team prepared a Butterfinger, banana desert and Ray Dotson, of the local Rise and Swine team, made miniature fruit pies with an assist from wife Amelia.
“We found a recipe online and she tweaked it,” he said.
Each team prepared a turn in box of their Anything Butt offerings, doing so as neatly and eye-catchingly as possible, with appearance making up a big part of the final score.
With that done, it was time for the teams to turn their attention to the main attraction, that being pork butts (each team had to cook eight). No two teams do things exactly the same way, but most all of them inject the butts with flavorful liquid (often fruit juice with salt, sugar and other seasoning or spices mixed in) for flavor and moisture. Most trim the large hunks of meat down, with some actually portioning them out for easier access to the “money muscle” (a tender, well-marbled piece of meat at the end) and “tubes” (a cylindrical piece of meat in the middle of the pork butt). Spice rub is applied and the butts go into the smokers for hours, cooking slowly at a relatively low temperature while basically being basted in smoke. Some cook a little hotter and faster, many spritz with some soft of liquid periodically and different types of woods are utilized to get just the right flavor and aroma.
By mid-morning, teams have to build their turn-in box, with the appearance again making up a big part of the score. Most teams slice the money muscle, collect and cut tubes and include pulled pork. Symmetry is rewarded, sloppiness is penalized and everything needs to be presented with a thin layer of sauce. Color, flavor, tenderness…all of those criteria comprise the final, total score.
Miles obviously knows what judges like, given his long string of success and multiple state titles. Judges are only going to taste a bite or two of each competitor’s barbecue, so he said it all over-seasoned and over-flavored.
“You wouldn’t want to eat a whole plate of it, it’s too rich,” he said, noting that he doesn’t do much more than taste it himself. He rarely cooks regular pulled pork at home, saying he usually cooks beef or chicken or most anything else.
He started cooking whole hogs back in Lake City. He has a brand of sauce available in about 30 stores around the state, which started when he cooked for employees of a Piggly Wiggly back home. When the manager asked employees what kind of sauce they wanted (figuring they’d want one off the shelves) they told him they wanted Miles’s.
There are some tricks of the trade. Miles travels in a large rig with a kitchen set up. He said most all competitive teams use a particular brand of on-the-market sauce as their base sauce, then add to it or mix it with other sauces to thin it.
“It adheres to the meat really well,” he said of the sort of secret sauce.
He also uses a special finishing powder, a mix of various spices that he pulverizes to a fine grit, that he applies at the end to most any meat he is turning in.
Some teams have big, custom rigs and spacious smokers. Goines takes a different approach to competing. He was the only one-man team in the contest (though reinforcements did show up by morning to help in serving the public). His equipment was two folding tables, a small tent and some barrel smokers.
“I just love cooking and I like the old-school method,” he said.
Team names come from a variety of sources. “Monkey Bottom” is a small community in the lowcountry, the Blazin’ Bullets formerly used Backwoods Bullet smokers. Some just take a popular phrase and add a porcine element (like “Rise and Swine”) and some are showing their allegiance to their favorite teams.
“We’re all Steelers fans,” McDaniels said.
Once the butts are in the smokers, teams will tend fires and check temperatures, but they also have some down time. Some grab a nap, some cook themselves something to eat and other just mill around, talking to the folks they see a number of weekends each year. Some enter contests because they like to compete, some just like to cook and McDaniels said he just likes to get out of the house, but most say hanging out with the other teams is their favorite part of the experience. They’ll share a drink and laugh and talk about cooking, or not talk about it all. They also help one another out.
Crawford said he was having a rough go of things when he first started out. He met the Monkey Bottom team at a contest in Sumter.
“They invited me to cook with them,” he said. “They showed me their techniques and some of their recipes. Most everybody out here is willing to help you.”
“This is basically a family,” Goines said.
Eight of the teams also took part in a rib cooking contest. Ribs are a much quicker cook than butts, so those go in the smoker in the wee hours of the morning.
Once the ribs and butts were turned in, the attention turned to serving barbecue to the public and waiting on results. Once boxes are turned in, it’s all in the hands of the judges. The results came in at 2 p.m. Ray’s team took first in the “Anything But” contest. He said he “threw something together” late put the expertise of Miles put out a second place finisher. FFITS BBQ came in third with an entry of homemade pretzels. Rise and Swine came in fourth (and won the Anything But contest last year).
In ribs, Miles and his Tailgater Haters not only came in first place, they had the highest score in South Carolina Barbecue Association history. Ray was second and FFITS third. The time-honored style of Goines was honored with a third place finish in butts and Miles came in second. The winners, though, was the Blazin’ Bullets.
“To get that call in front of all your friends, it’s great,” Verbarg said. “After we worked so hard all night, then built our box and put our blood, sweat and tears into it, it’s a great feeling.”
She said she was happy with the way the box looked and Hilliard said he was as confident as a competitor can be with how the meat came out.
“You don’t really know,” he said. “Some of it is luck in terms of the judges you get.”
Now they, along with Miles, Goines, Ray and others will head to the next contest and do it all again. It’s a family tradition.