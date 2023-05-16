Steel Smokin'

Steel Smokin' pitmaster  Kamese McDaniels based out of Columbia, was head of one of the cook teams participating in this year's Hog on the Hill. He offered good smoked 'cue adorned with a sauce with a recipe handed down from his grandmother. The warning sign on his booth warned customers they were about to eat the World's Best Barbecue.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

It’s a festival, it’s a contest, but for the 10 competing teams, the annual Hog on the Hill event in Chester was more like a family reunion.

“The folks I compete against out here are like family,” said Donnie Crawford of the team “Smoky D’s” from Buffalo.

