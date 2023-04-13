Trinity Baptist
- Shining Light Players will present "In His Steps: The Musical" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Trinity Baptist Church, 112 Chester Ave., Great Falls. A respected pastor, a famous soprano, a newspaper editor, an up-and-coming author and a millionaire find their lives changed when they ask the question, "What would Jesus do?"
- Trinity Baptist Church holds Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Kids For Christ meets at 5 p.m. with bus pick-up available for these meetings. Call 803-482-2940 and leave a message. Wednesday night worship is held at 6 p.m.