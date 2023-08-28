From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Ashley Bracey, 48, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Aug. 21.
- Patrick John Edmonds, 40, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 21.
- Bryant Antoine Hinton, 50, was charged with breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, valued at $10,000 or more on Aug. 21.
- Matthew Dewey Martin, 40, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Aug. 22.
- Michael Patrick Rhodes, 42, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Aug. 22.
- Tony Derelle Sanders Jr., 40, was charged with burglary (non-violent) second degree on Aug. 22.
- Montrell Quaxavier Amadi, 21, was charged with domestic violence second degree on Aug. 23.
- Henry Davis Duls, 37, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense on Aug. 23.
- Rachel Hudson, 25, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Aug. 23.
- Tyler Garrett Johnston, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; reckless driving; stalking when an injunction or restraining order is in effect prohibiting this conduct; and violation of court order of protection on Aug. 23.
- Pueblo Buchanan, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct and driving under the influence first offense on Aug. 24.
- Jonathan Carlee Clayton Cook, 38, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 24.
- Kelli Elvina Simoneau, 46, was charged with embezzlement of public funds valued at less than $10,000 on Aug. 24.
- Kendra Davis, 18, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 25.
- Twanna Jennings, 50, was charged with resisting arrest; trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. four grams or more but less than 14 grams first offense; unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine); and unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription on Aug. 25.
- Leslie Wade, 46, was charged with three counts of evasion of a tax or property assessment or payment; and two counts of forgery valued at $10,000 or more on Aug. 25.
- Brad Theodore Woods, 43, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights second or subsequent offense; and two counts of driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status on Aug. 25.
- Jeremiah Eli Cherry, 26, was charged with trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission first offense on Aug. 26.
- James O. Johnson II, 41, was charged with assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results) on Aug. 26.
- Brandi Player, 40, was charged with assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results) on Aug. 26.
- Kenneth Ross Davis, 41, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; and driving under the influence second offense on Aug. 27.
- Christopher Daniels Mayfield Jr., 27, was charged with trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission first offense on Aug. 27.
- Jacob Redmond Sexton, 34, was charged with manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base second offense; and receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 27.
- Doris Elaine McCollough, 64, was charged with disorderly conduct on Aug. 28.