CHESTER — The funeral for Mr. Darion A. Jones was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Chapel of King’s Funeral Home. Burial was private.
Mr. Jones, 22, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 124 Saluda St., Chester.
King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.