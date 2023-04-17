From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Roger Dale Birch II, 34, was charged with trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on April 10.
- Bonnie Gaston Birch, 60, was charged with trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on April 10.
- Carissa Leone Blackmon, 34, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense on April 10.
- Elijah Michael Laster, 33, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to appear on April 10.
- Heather Nicole Stewart, 34, was charged with breach of peace, aggravated in nature on April 10.
- Zaylin Tavaris Roddey, 21, was charged with assault and battery third degree on April 11.
- Dylan Ray Watts, 27, was charged with financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period on April 11.
- Nicholas Jair Chambers, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct on April 13.
- Kayla Danielle Isom, 32, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on April 13.
- William Albert Mobley III, 31, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on April 13.
- Antonio Marshanna Peay Jr., 22, was charged with breach of peace, aggravated in nature; and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on April 13.
- Travis Antonio Sanders, 42, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute second offense; possession of cocaine second offense; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine second (excludes manufacturing meth) on April 13.
- Ashley Marie McKenzie, 31, was held for drug court on April 14.
- Spencer Jermome Simpson, 57, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on April 14.
- Darin Nativio, 34, was charged with open container or beer or wine in a motor vehicle; hit and run, attended vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage; and driving under the influence first offense on April 15.
- Marques Sentell Carter, 41, was charged with assault and battery second degree on April 17.
- Darrell Byron Kinnard, 46, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; and driving under the influence first offense on April 17.