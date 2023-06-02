Kunzie course

Pictured from left to right: Director Doug Bryson, Director Spartanburg County Emergency Services, Deputy Director Laura Kunzie, Chester County Emergency Management and Director Kim Stenson, South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The Chester County Emergency Management Deputy Director Laura Kunzie recently completed a three-week National Emergency Management Basic Academy course.

The National Emergency Management Basic Academy is an essential program for individuals committed to emergency management as a professional goal. Like basic academies operated by the fire service and law enforcement communities, the National Emergency Management Basic Academy provides students with a broad foundation in emergency management policy and practice. Aspiring emergency managers from various organizations and agencies come together in this program to share and learn.

